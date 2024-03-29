The student news site of El Camino College

College honors women who advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion

Byline photo of Angela Osorio
By Angela OsorioMarch 29, 2024
From+left%3B+Jacque+Whited+%28representing+Jackie+Labouff%29%2C+Candy+Paula%2C+Argelia+Andrade%2C+Mele+Makalo%2C+Rachel+Pittock+and+Col.+Mia+Walsh+pose+in+the+East+Dining+Room+after+the+March+27+reception.+During+the+ceremony%2C+the+six+awardees+were+honored+and+celebrated+for+their+roles+in+advocating+for+diversity%2C+equity+and+inclusion.+%28Erica+Lee+%7C+The+Union%29
From left; Jacque Whited (representing Jackie Labouff), Candy Paula, Argelia Andrade, Mele Makalo, Rachel Pittock and Col. Mia Walsh pose in the East Dining Room after the March 27 reception. During the ceremony, the six awardees were honored and celebrated for their roles in advocating for diversity, equity and inclusion. (Erica Lee | The Union)

Every year, the El Camino College Women’s History Month Committee selects community candidates to become recipients of the Distinguished Women Award.

This year’s theme is “women who advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion.” The votes are in, and six women were chosen to receive the award.

Argelia Andrade, Candy Paula, Col. Mia Walsh, Mele Makalo and Rachel Pittock were honored during the March 27 reception in the East Dining Room, during which certificates of recognition were handed out.

In addition to receiving the certificates, the six awardees will also have their portraits placed on the El Camino College Distinguished Women’s Wall of Fame in the Schauerman Library.

Jackie LaBouff, one of the awardees, received the award in memoriam as she died last February. LaBouff was a preschool teacher for the Torrance Unified School District and a member on the City of Torrance’s League of Women Voters and the Human Services Committee. She was also the president and founder of the Widow Friendship Group and started a charity called Human Touch, which provides assistance to pregnant teens.

The Union asked each awardee five questions to better understand their roles in the community and what led to their nominations.

Read the Q & As here.
