The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union

El Camino, other community colleges, see rise in crime

Byline photo of Emily Barrera
By Emily BarreraJune 4, 2024
A+student+walks+past+a+police+car+next+to+the+Math+Business+Alliance+Building+on+Wednesday%2C+April+17.+According+to+the+El+Camino+College+Police+Department+crime+log%2C+theft+of+miscellaneous+items+and+vandalism+of+vending+machines+are+the+most+common+crimes+occurring+around+the+Bookstore.+%28Raphael+Richardson+%7C+The+Union%29
A student walks past a police car next to the Math Business Alliance Building on Wednesday, April 17. According to the El Camino College Police Department crime log, theft of miscellaneous items and vandalism of vending machines are the most common crimes occurring around the Bookstore. (Raphael Richardson | The Union)

Following a decrease during the pandemic, El Camino College joins the ranks of community colleges in California facing an increase of crimes on campus.

As of May 1, a total of 59 crimes have been reported on campus or in close proximity to the campus, according to the El Camino Police Department crime log.

Abiding by guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, community colleges in 2020 went entirely online, limiting the amount of foot traffic on campuses.

The population decline led to the number of crimes decreasing, with El Camino’s 2020 annual security report reporting a total of 15 crimes, versus 2018’s report stating 57 crimes.

With population numbers growing on campuses and the communities surrounding them, over a 100% increase in all crimes has been seen since 2020, as reported by each community college’s Clery Act.

Miscellaneous crimes have been linked to students while stalking and vehicular theft are included in the most frequent crimes being committed by nonstudents.

Passed in 1990, the Clery Act requires all colleges and universities to report campus crimes and data, which is then released in an annual security report on Oct. 1 of each year.

Campus police departments have been working to keep these numbers from increasing; however, community colleges, including El Camino, that find themselves geographically closer to central Los Angeles have found it to be difficult.

El Camino Police Chief Michael Trevis said he mainly attributes the rise in the college’s crimes to the increasing transient population.

In 2023, the Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count reported a 9% increase in transients in the county of Los Angeles.

With a population of 75,518 transients around the Los Angeles area and the neighboring cities, many of them wind up on campus property.

“The crime issues that we have been having are crimes at night. I’m sorry to say that it involves [unhoused] people, people that do not come to school here,” Trevis said.

Trevis also added not all transients on campus are there to commit crimes, but the few that are have been known to carry knives and drugs, which are strictly prohibited on campus.

“There are a few that come over to see what crimes they can commit, whether it’s trespassing or vandalism or anything else,” Trevis said.

A great contributor to the amount of transients passing through El Camino is the proximity of Alondra Park.

Less than five minutes from the campus many transients who normally stay at the park enter the campus to seek shelter from the cold, while others may get in trouble.

Most recently, 40-year-old transient Jeffery Davis is facing charges of murder for the death of 65-year-old Junko Hanafusa.

Davis, who was identified through security camera footage, is accused of attacking Hanafusa with a sledgehammer on campus near the El Camino Gymnasium on Dec. 24, 2023.

Davis was arrested the same day at Alondra Park and Hanafusa died the next day from her injuries.

Similar to El Camino, Compton College lies close to the Los Angeles area, leading Compton to have a large transient population.

Crimes at Compton College have also seen significant increases, with the 2016 annual security report stating a total of 23 crimes occurred on campus. In 2022, that number increased to 40.

Cerritos College Police Chief Don Mueller emphasized that campus location plays a big part in the number of crimes that occur.

Cerritos, which is located farther from the central Los Angeles area, experiences a vastly smaller number of crimes than El Camino and Compton.

In 2022, only five crimes were reported on the 2023 Clery Act report for Cerritos while El Camino reported 36 for the same year.

While Cerritos experiences less transient traffic, Mueller said “economic status and the pandemic has raised homelessness,” leading to more criminal activity on campus.

In addition to the transient population, a variety of outsiders enter campuses for monetary purposes.

“Money comes from some type of crime. People from the outside often try to come in to take advantage of the campus,” Mueller said.

Of all the crimes, vehicular-related ones have been the most linked to monetary compensation.

In 2017, Cerritos College reported two vehicular thefts and by 2022, that number rose to six.

Similar to Cerritos, according to the Cypress College annual security report, the college saw a 158% increase in campus crimes, with 24% of them being vehicular thefts.

Due to campus parking lots holding a large number of cars, people whom El Camino Police Sergeant Francisco Esqueda refers to as “opportunists,” go inside the parking lots to see what they can find.

“Many tend to steal car parts, which are very valuable, so they can sell them through the black market,” Esqueda said.

El Camino’s parking Lot C, due to its high car population, is one of the most active crime spots on campus according to the daily crime log.

Adjacent to Lemoli Avenue and Manhattan Beach Boulevard, Trevis said it provides easier access for outsiders to wander in and “appear as students.”

Both Trevis and Esqueda caution students to double-check that they lock their doors and to be vigilant in the parking lots.

Nineteen-year-old El Camino student Leila Ramos often feels wary walking to the parking lot, saying she feels as if someone is going to jump out at her.

Often staying on campus past 9 p.m. and arriving at the pitch-black fourth floor of Lot C, she feels her safety is at risk.

“Sometimes I feel safe walking to my car because I’m pretty vigilant, but I do feel there could be more police presence,” Ramos said.

Leila Ramos, 19, is a second year student at El Camino studying architecture. She commonly parks in parking Lot C, one of the most common parking lots where crime occurs according to the El Camino Police Department crime log.
Leila Ramos, 19, is a second-year student at El Camino studying architecture. She commonly parks in parking Lot C, one of the most common parking lots where crime occurs according to the El Camino Police Department crime log. (Emily Barrera | The Union)

Ramos has also heard of several hit-and-run incidents that go unresolved in the campus parking lots.

Students experiencing similar feelings should know there are resources across campus to keep students safe.

Campus blue poles are available across all California community colleges that directly call campus police, who are available 24/7. Shuttle escorts can be summoned through the blue poles as well.

“We have shuttles that take students to class. If you don’t feel safe walking alone, a cadet will pick you up and make sure you make it to your car safely, especially for our night students,” Trevis said.

Students are also encouraged to sign up for NIXLE, a system that notifies you via text message of any emergency.

Trevis and Mueller urge students to be vigilant at all times on campus.

“Be aware of your surroundings,” Trevis said. “Look around and ask yourself, how can I be safe?”

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
A United Airlines jet takes off from Los Angeles International Airport on May 15. From Jul. 15 to Aug. 4, El Camino students will study in Madrid, Spain. “Once students understand the little elements [of Spanish culture] that are different, they start to appreciate Spanish culture,” Study Abroad Program Director Xocoyotzin Herrera said about the effects studying abroad has on students. (Raphael Richardson | The Union)
El Camino's study abroad program draws in students with cost-effective prices
Vice President of Student Services Jeff Stephenson reads applications at his office in the Administration Building on Monday, May 6. Stephenson said it’s important for the college to educate students about the services available at El Camino before they drop out. “We need to do better at getting information to students about services that we offer on the front end instead of before they reach that crisis,” Stephenson said.(Angel Pasillas | The Union)
El Camino College retention rates dip below state average
View of the El Camino College Health Services Center on Thursday, May 30. A Narcan Training workshop to help attendees learn how to deal with and prevent opioid overdoses will take place in the Distance Education Center on Monday, June 3. (Kae Takazawa | The Union)
Receive free medication, learn about overdoses at upcoming workshop
Machinist major Anthony Martinez, left, receives his free haircut from independent barber Kevin McClain at the Dr. Parrish Geary’s Barbershop Talks event hosted by Men of Color Action Network on Wednesday, May 22. (Joshua Flores | The Union)
Fresh fades and success: Hair cuts, resources provided by student support network
El Camino College associate professor of Childhood Education Cynthia Cervantes smiles for a photo inside the new Teacher’s Resource Room in the Behavioral and Social Sciences Building. The room is a place where students can work, study, and access resources. (Amanda Niebergall | The Union)
Liberal studies and real estate certificates see increase in enrollment at El Camino College
Robots from students that couldn’t attend the Robotics Exhibition on Wednesday, May 29 on display on a table in the Industry Technology Education Center. The exhibition showcased robots made from El Camino College students, each with their own function. (Tommy Kallman | The Union)
Innovative robots demonstrated at robotics showcase
More in Top Stories
El Camino College Student Development Office Director Ricky Gonzalez works at his desk in the Communications Building on May 30, 2023. Gonzalez was the Interim SDO Director when this photo was taken. (Taylor Sharp | The Union)
Legal expert weighs in on new social media policy
El Camino College Class of 2019 attends the 72nd Commencement Ceremony at the Murdock Stadium on Friday, June 7, 2019. (Elena Perez | The Union)
Student speaker speeches will go online, college leaders to give remarks at commencement
Graduation regalia are on display at the El Camino College Bookstore on May 23. Graduates participating in the 77th Commencement Ceremony on June 7 are required to wear them. We encourage graduates to purchase their regalia from the Bookstore immediately, the El Camino website says. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
Board of Trustees thumbs up over $120,000 for graduation ceremony
An El Camino College student walks past a parking permit machine located outside of parking Lot C on Wednesday, May 22. The Board of Trustees approved the reinstatement of parking permits for El Camino students and employees during its meeting on Monday, May 20. (Clarence Davis | The Union)
Parking permit fees will return this fall semester
A protester waves a Palestinian flag, with a phrase written on it, on the corner of Manhattan Beach and Crenshaw Boulevards on Tuesday, May 21 as part of a student-led Teach-In for Palestine event that turned into a march. Marching students and employees congregated on the corner outskirts of El Camino as some passing cars honked their horns in support. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)
El Camino students and faculty show support for Palestine, march around campus
Jeffery Davis, 40, appears at a preliminary hearing setting in a Torrance courtroom on Wednesday, May 15. Davis pleaded not guilty on Jan. 17 after being charged with the killing of 65-year old Junko Hanafusa. Davis will appear in court for another preliminary hearing setting on July 25. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)
Man charged with killing woman on campus attends third preliminary hearing setting

El Camino College The Union

The student news site of El Camino College
© 2024 All Rights Reserved • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in