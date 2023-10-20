Student government to host second Student Open Forum

The second Student Open Forum hosted by the Associated Students Organization will be held in the Distance Education Center on Wednesday, Oct. 25 from noon to 1 p.m.

This open forum is an opportunity for El Camino College students who have questions, concerns or feedback for ASO. Representatives for the organization will be there to speak, respond and give updates on goals.

The first forum took place in the Social Justice Center on Oct. 4 where 20 students attended.

Student Activities Advisor Tyler Strohl said students brought up concerns and asked questions to the ASO about the organization, parking, dining and the function of the forums themselves.

“The whole reason it’s an open forum is so that students can come [in] with what they think needs to be addressed,” Strohl said.

Strohl said ASO will host six to seven open forums in the future at different locations around campus this academic year.