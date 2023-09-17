Art Gallery to showcase Mexican food and stories

The culinary event will take place in front of the Art Gallery, shown here on Thursday, Sept. 14. It will be on Sept. 19, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. (Kae Takazawa | The Union)

Mexican food is the highlight of this month’s “Culinary Stories with Tasting,” a celebration of different culinary cultures around the world.

The event will take place in front of the Art Gallery in the new Arts Complex on Sept. 19, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Michael Miller, director of Gallery and Museum Programming, said the event is an attempt to make participants feel welcome to the El Camino community through sharing ethnic food.

“Since we have so many students from other countries, I was seeking a way in which members of the community can respect each other’s cultures,” Miller said.

Five to six faculty members will present food and tell stories from Mexico. Students and guests can listen to the stories and taste the food.

This month’s theme was chosen to coincide with Hispanic Heritage Month, a celebration of Hispanic culture from Sept.15 to Oct. 15.

In June, the Art Gallery presented American, Dutch, and Jamaican food and stories.

Miller said the Art Gallery is planning to regularly hold this event to give more opportunities for students to feel accepted as a part of the community.