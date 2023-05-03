Shimmy your way into the annual Spring Advanced Dance Concert

A photo of the flyer for the Spring Advance Dance Concert that will be held on Friday, May 5, Saturday May 6 and Sunday May 7, 2023 at Marsee Auditorium.

The El Camino College dance department will host its annual Spring Advanced Dance Concert at Marsee Auditorium through the weekend of May 5 through 7.

Starting at 8 p.m. on May 5 and 6 and 3 p.m. on May 7, the concert will feature choreography by dance instructors Liz Adamis, Daniel Berney, Jonathan Bryant, and Kanisha Bennett, alongside guest choreographer Hector Rivera and pieces from students in the choreography class.

Berney said students must audition to be considered for the concert. He added they always have a guest choreographer who creates concert pieces.

“We have a Latin social dance that is being done by a guest artist this time around,” Berney said.

Some of the pieces from the concert have the potential to be chosen by the dance faculty for the American College Dance Association conference that is attended by the department every year.

Dance student and one of the student choreographers for the concert Ivan Orozco said his piece for the show “Maybe Alice” is Alice and Wonderland and Tim Burton-themed, being both “creepy” and “goofy.”

Alongside Orozco’s piece, various other dance pieces with genres ranging from ballet, hip-hop, jazz, world dance, and modern/contemporary will be included.

“I tried putting the element of funny and scary together,” Orozco said. “Just so we have a balance and know what is going on while also not knowing what is going on.”