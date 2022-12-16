Tuition-free classes continue for winter and spring 2023 semesters

A screenshot taken from the Tuition-free email sent by El Camino College’s Welcome Center.

Tuition-free classes will continue to be offered during the winter and spring 2023 semesters for all currently enrolled students at El Camino College.

El Camino’s Tuition Relief Program was previously made available to students during the summer and fall semesters, now the program is returning to help students alleviate the financial burden of college for winter and spring 2023.

In order to apply, students must submit an application for the program by March 1, 2023, be enrolled in at least six courses and apply to the current 2022-2023 academic year for financial aid, even if they don’t qualify.

Funded by the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, the Tuition Relief Program offers classes without the need to have students pay for their tuition or fees.

The Tuition Relief Program also provides debt relief to outstanding student debts, including parking fees, health services fees, late fees, student representation and activity fees and tuition. Student loans and private debts will not be covered.

Students with debts prior to spring 2020 are required to fill out an additional form to confirm their want to participate and re-enroll at El Camino.

The winter 2023 session begins on Jan. 5, 2023, while the spring semester starts on Feb. 11, 2023.

Students can visit the Tuition Relief Program page on El Camino College’s website to apply and find out more information.