El Camino College booster shots are available

​​The Student Health Center is currently giving out booster vaccines to students and faculty at El Camino College.

When the COVID-19 vaccine was first announced for many, it meant an opportunity to improve the COVID-19 pandemic; however, the emergence of variants such as the delta variant has caused concern.

According to Mayo Clinic, Pfizer, for example, has an efficiency of 95% against severe disease. Yet against the delta variant, now the most common variant in the United States, vaccine efficiency drops to 88% in rare cases dropping further.

To combat variants, companies such as Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have developed a third dose known as booster shots, which can help immunocompromised individuals during the pandemic.

Cases climbing in the North and West regions of the United States due to the delta variant have not only shown the importance of vaccines but have possibly shown the importance of the booster shot for immunocompromised individuals.

While booster shots are not a requirement at El Camino College (ECC), students such as David Perez, an engineering major, believe that booster shots create more good than bad for those in need.

“My mom and dad already got theirs [booster shots], I’ve gotten the first two doses but I do not think that I am going to get it myself. But it’s because I heard it is more for at-risk people. So I don’t think it makes sense for me to get it.” Perez said.

Sandra Sloan, a registered nurse at the Student Health Center at ECC, has advocated the booster shots for immunocompromised students as a return to on-campus learning quickly approaches for the spring 2022 semester.

“I think booster [shots] are important for protecting yourself for returning to campus. They have a good rate of protecting you from infection. However, non-immunocompromised [students] don’t need to get the booster at this point, it’s more of a personal decision.” Sloan said.

Those who elect to receive the booster shot may experience the same side effects as the previous two doses, however no severe issues should occur after booster shots, according to Hackensack Meridian Health.

“I think when you are getting the booster you are getting the same side effects as the original two. So if you had the Moderna, you’d have the same side effects as before. Everybody’s is different, but for the most part, it is the same.” Sloan said.

ECC students hesitant on vaccines or booster shots could participate with Deborah Herzik, a nurse practitioner at ECC, in Q&As hosted every Tuesday that answers concerns and provides COVID-19 information for those interested.

“We want people to know we understand hesitancy; we are here to help, try to make good decisions, and provide information to make good decisions,” Herzik said. “There is a lot of misinformation about the vaccine and this makes it hard to have people understand, but we are here to provide information.”

As COVID-19 variants have made it difficult to slow the COVID-19 spread, vaccines have not made slowing unachievable.

“People don’t die over the vaccine; they die because of COVID. That’s why it is important to follow the science,” Herzik said.