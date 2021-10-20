El Camino College Federation of Teachers gathers in response to agreement reached on Oct. 13

The El Camino College Federation of Teachers gathered Oct. 14, in response to the result of their negotiation with the El Camino College District.

The El Camino College (ECC) Federation of teachers reached an agreement with the district on Oct. 13 regarding Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) for employees.

COLA is the change in cost to live in the state. The state calculates the percentage of increase and the funds go into a worker’s salary to keep up with inflation.

The Federation (the teacher’s union) has been negotiating with the district for weeks to get COLA added to their salaries. According to a handout from the Federation at an event they organized, the COLA negotiations have been for a retroactive 3.26% increase in the faculty’s salaries for the 2019/2020 fiscal year.

For the past two weeks, the Federation has been holding “educational campaigns” in response to fruitless negotiations. Members and supporters of the Federation would gather on ECC’s campus and hold marches.

Last week, an agreement was reached with the district that was for a different percentage than the original 3.26% COLA that the Federation requested.

Union President Kelsey Iino said that there was a 5.07% 2022 COLA that had already been approved by the district, as well as a retroactive 2.13% COLA which was settled on instead of the full 3.26% on Oct. 13. If approved, the faculty will get a 7.2% COLA in all, effective December 2021.

Iino also says that the district’s final offer was one that the Federation could “tentatively” agree upon, however, the offer still requires a membership vote as well as having the Board of Trustees approve the decision.

When the Federation gathered on campus, it wasn’t to hold another campaign, instead, they discussed the agreement, ate food that was brought to them and took part in activities.

Full-time Art History professor Ali Ahmadpour had set up a large piece of fabric with squares drawn in for the faculty to write their opinion.

Ahmadpour said that later he would display his own artwork on the fabric with the possibility of hanging it in the Federation office.

Some people at the gathering also shared their thoughts about the agreement with the district.

“I’m very happy that it seems that we’ve entered a new era of communication and working together and I think that will be hopeful for the whole college,” Digital Art professor Annette Owens said

Members of the Classified Employees staff have been showing up to support the teachers union at the academic campaigns, however El Camino College Classified Employees President and ECC locksmith Roy Dietz still has to go to the negotiating table for COLA.

“I’m hoping that we get the same thing… the strategy in the past has always been, you against the teachers,” Dietz said

Dietz said that he has been working with Iino to change the narrative, turning the situation from teachers versus the office workers into them being there for the students.

“We’re against you if it’s affecting our students,” Dietz said.