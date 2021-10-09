El Camino College Federation of Teachers holds second educational campaign on campus

The El Camino College Federation of Teachers gathered with supporters on Thursday, Oct. 7, in their second educational campaign for Cost of Living Adjustment.

The El Camino College Federation of Teachers (the teachers’ union) has been negotiating with the district to receive 3.26% Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) for the 2019/2020 fiscal year, according to a handout from the Federation’s campaign last week.

Union President Kelsey Iino said that there would be a second educational campaign after a fruitless negotiation with the district on Monday Oct. 4. Iino also said that the next negotiation with the district has been scheduled for Oct. 13.

“…I think that if there was justification to how we spend our money and it made sense, right, we’d be OK with it cause it’s fair but, while we continue to struggle… in comparative with our peers, our college reserve keeps growing. So it’s not like there’s no money. I think that that becomes problematic and it feels personal,” Iino said.

COLA is the change in cost to live in the state. The state calculates this every year and the percentage that would go into a worker’s salary so the worker’s money would still have the same effectiveness as inflation decreases the value of a dollar.

The event started with people adding to the collection of signs, assembling, and grabbing noise makers. Full-time history professor Hong Thomas said that she believes these educational campaigns will bring better results with each one.

“I think that as we’re as we continue and we come out and we gather I think that we’re going to be more successful, and raising awareness,” Thomas said.

The campaign group started their march from the Federation office in the Communications building to the sidewalk, shaking water bottles filled with solid objects, hitting drums and tambourines and shouting chants including, “No COLA no peace!”

The group looked for a response from the traffic as they held signs asking the cars to “honk to support educators.”

When the group reached the Administration building, El Camino College (ECC) alumnus Agustin Meza, went inside to deliver a letter of support for the teachers, to H.R. Vice President Jane Miyashiro

“I spent six years at El Camino College and it was through the guidance and support of my professors that I was able to strive personally and academically. Thanks to their help and support I was able to obtain my associates degree and transfer to the University of California, Irvine. I think that it is essential for the professors to… be paid fairly and it’s not a matter of accommodation or luxury, it’s a necessity,” Meza said.

Meza wrote a letter about how his professors' guidance and support benefited him during his time at ECC. The educational campaign ended at around 1:30 p.m.