The El Camino College Federation of Teachers reaches agreement with District over COLA

The El Camino College Federation of Teachers and the El Camino College district reached an agreement during negotiations on Cost of Living Adjustment, Oct. 13.

Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) is the change of cost to live in the state. The state calculates this percentage and it would go into a worker’s salary so that their pay has the same worth as before inflation.

“The faculty members have to vote to ratify it and then it still has to be board approved as well,” Federation President Kelsey Iino said.

For the last two weeks, the Federation (teachers union) has been organizing “educational campaigns” where members would gather on campus and march with supporters around the school.

This week the Federation plans to gather on campus Oct. 14 from noon to 1:30 p.m., but it won’t be for another educational campaign.

Iino said that the gathering will be a “celebratory situation” as well as an opportunity to plan the teachers union’s next steps.

The Federation has been working toward an agreement with the district for several months.

“We’re grateful to President Thames and the Board of Trustees, that we’ve been able to come to an agreement,” Iino said.