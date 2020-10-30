Voters hit the polls at ECC

El Camino College’s voting center adhered to safety and health guidelines for voters to exercise their civil rights and vote in the 2020 election on Oct. 30.

“I think it’s one of the critical moments in the history of the United States. I think it is important for everyone to vote,” Madhu Chidambara, engineer and El Camino Village resident, said.

At the entrance of the voting center, there was a station where an election worker reminded voters of health and safety guidelines, provided masks, gloves and hand sanitizer, and took temperatures.

With about 30 voters between 10:30 a.m. and noon, everyone was able to stay six feet apart, and there were no lines.

Voters at ECC said they think voting for the President of the United States is one of the most important items on the ballot. Chidambara and other voters also said they felt safe because of the health and safety precautions taken.

ECC will continue to serve as a voting center from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Oct. 30 until Nov. 2, and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 3, Election Day.

For more information on the ECC voting center, click here.

For more information on the ECC voting center in Spanish, click here.