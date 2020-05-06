Refunds to be provided within next 30 days, process yet to be finalized

Refunds for El Camino College students are expected to be provided within the next 30 days with help from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Students can expect to be compensated a partial refund based on the “disruption to instruction by the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to an email by ECC’s office of Marketing and Communications.

These refunds will be provided for the spring semester parking permit, which costs $35 for cars and $20 for motorcycles. Classes dropped after Wednesday, March 4 as a result of COVID-19 related concerns will also be refunded.

Health fees will not be refunded as Student Health Services continue to be offered online following the closure of the campus. Course materials will not be refunded as they can be used at a later date, according to the email.

Other institutions, including all 9 campuses in the Los Angeles Community College District and four other community colleges in Los Angeles County began refunding students in March and April, making ECC the last college in the area to initiate this process.

ECC officials will announce the process to request a refund once it has been finalized.