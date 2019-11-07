Parking Lots D, E and F will be temporarily closed due to Netflix filming

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Parking Lots D, E and F will experience closures due to filming on campus according to an email sent to students and faculty by El Camino College on Thursday, Nov. 7.

Parking Lots D, E and F will all close to visitors starting on Friday, Nov. 8, at 7 a.m. and will all reopen on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 1 a.m. Parking Lot D’s staff parking will remain open until 4:30 p.m. and will also reopen the following day.

A small portion of Parking Lot F will remain fully open near the Redondo Beach Boulevard entrance by the new gymnasium.

ECC Director of Event Operations Bridget Delahunt told the Union that the filming was hired by Netflix and FX but details regarding the filming could not be disclosed due to non-disclosure agreements between ECC and the companies.

Parking was also recently impacted by filming by HBO and Sony Pictures Studios.