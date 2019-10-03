ASO Discount Fair brings out ghouls and goodies to promote sticker

Ghouls from Knott’s Berry Farm lumbered and grunted as they passed out free stickers to students who visited the ASO Discount Fair on the Library Lawn on Wednesday, Oct. 2.

The event was organized by the Associated Students Organization (ASO) and Student Development Office and was aimed at making students more aware of the benefits that the ASO sticker offers, ASO Director of External Affairs Julio Tena said.

“We use the money [from the ASO sticker] to run our student government but [to] also make awesome events [that] people can come to like Movie Night [and] Finals Madness, these things that are really aimed back at the students,” Tena said.

Students who had an ASO sticker were eligible to win free prizes and play games, Tena said.

Over a dozen booths were set up at the event with some offering free souvenirs including bracelets, magnets, pens, reusable straws and water bottles that were available for students to take as they visited booths during the event.

Companies offering discounts to ECC students included Knott’s Berry Farm, Universal Studios Horror Nights, McDonald’s, Fitness 19 and Aquarium of the Pacific.

Universal Studios Corporate Sales Representative Austin Jacobs said he was at the fair to promote Jurassic World: The Ride and Hollywood Horror Nights.

“Essentially, [for] every single one of our tickets, you get discounts on as a student,” Jacobs said.

After visiting a few booths and seeing what they had to offer, Rhyanna McNeely 20, criminal justice major, said she was more encouraged to purchase an ASO sticker.

“I didn’t know what was going on today so I just saw everything and I just started to come over and see what was going on,” McNeely said.

Student Services Specialist at ECC’s Financial Aid Department Marco Colom, who was in charge of the ECC Financial Aid booth, said he was trying to encourage students to renew their financial aid applications as they recently opened up.

“The earlier you apply, the more money you might be eligible for in the long run,” Colom said.

Although 19-year-old industrial design major Victor Zeragoza said he already had an ASO sticker, he wasn’t sure what he could use it for.

Zeragoza said he began to see the benefits of the sticker after speaking with a few of the representatives at the booths and learning of the discounts he was eligible for.

The ASO sticker costs $15 and can be purchased either online, at the Cashier’s Office or at the Marsee Auditorium Ticket Office.