Free movie, amusement park tickets offered through student government discount fair

Students have the opportunity to win free prizes which include tickets to Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights, AMC and Six Flags Magic Mountain during the bi-annual ASO Discount Fair on El Camino College’s Library Lawn Wednesday, Oct. 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Presented by the Associated Students Organization (ASO), ECC’s student government and the Student Development Office, the event is expected to be set up for students to learn the benefits of the $15 ASO sticker, Urwa Kainat, ASO president said.

“A lot of people don’t know about the benefits they have with the sticker,” Kainat said. “[But there are] discounts to AMC, gym memberships and salons.”

Students will be eligible to win discounts and prizes through drawings and games, as long as they have the ASO sticker, Kainat added.

ASO Director of Public Relations Daniel Villanueva said that having students purchase an ASO sticker is important because that money goes toward the support of clubs, programs and events on campus.

“I just hope a lot of people show up tomorrow and we have the support of the students,” Villanueva said. “We want to make El Camino fun to students, not just for them to come and leave.”

For the complete list of discounts available with the purchase of an ASO sticker visit: https://www.elcamino.edu/studentservices/asb/docs/Discount-book.pdf.