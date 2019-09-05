Students targeted in email scam

Several El Camino College students were the target of an email phishing scam designed to trick its recipients into divulging their EC email and password information on Wednesday, Aug. 28, according to an email by EC’s Information Technology Services (ITS).

Students received an email from an EC Help Desk representative Ceejay Garrido with instructions to click on a link and log onto a website to avoid the deactivation of their school accounts.

ITS sent out emails alerting students of the potential threat, asking those who received the fake message to avoid replying or clicking on the link.

The ITS email went on to state that EC will never send an email asking students to reply with their ID and passwords or deactivation notices.

Any students who were affected by the phishing scam are being asked to call the ITS Help Desk at (310) 660-6571 as soon as possible.