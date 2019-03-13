The Union newspaper and Warrior Life magazine win awards at state, regional and national levels

El Camino College’s newspaper, The Union, and magazine Warrior Life was recognized with a number of awards for work done in the fall 2018 and spring 2018 semesters.

The California College Media Association holds annual state-level competitions and recognized The Union newspaper and Warrior Life magazine 15 times with one first place, six second place, three third place awards and five honorable mentions in the community college division. The two print publications were recognized at the California College Media Association’s banquet which took place in La Jolla, California on Saturday, March 2.

In another competition, The College Media Association recognized Fernando Haro at their annual New York City convention with the David L. Adams Apple Award for best student media tweet in the nation, competing with two- and four-year colleges.

The Society of Professional Journalists recognized The Union’s online news site, eccunion.com, and two students as regional finalists. The winners, who will be announced at the Society of Professional Journalists’ annual March Las Vegas conference, will advance to the national stage.

Here is a full list of awardees:

Apple Award (national first place), College Media Association, Best Tweet, Fernando Haro

First place, Magazine Photo, California College Media Association, Jorge Villa

Second place, Magazine Column, California College Media Association, Amanda Alvarez

Second place, Feature Story, California College Media Association, Melanie Chacon

Second place, Editorial, California College Media Association, Ryan Guitare

Second place, Feature Photo, California College Media Association, Jack Kan

Second place, News Photo, California College Media Association, Miyung Kim

Second place, Newspaper Column, California College Media Association, Esteban Mendez

Third place, Newspaper Design, California College Media Association, The Union

Third place, News Series, California College Media Association, Fernando Haro

Third place, Non-Breaking News Story, California College Media Association, Jose Tobar

Honorable mention, Newspaper General Excellence, California College Media Association, The Union

Honorable mention, Magazine General Excellence, California College Media Association, Warrior Life

Honorable mention, Front Page Design, California College Media Association, Zach Hatakeyama

Honorable mention, Magazine Story, California College Media Association, SarahDesmond

Honorable mention, Breaking News Story, California College Media Association, Quinn Buffandeau

Regional Finalist, Best Affiliated Website, The Society of Professional Journalists, The Union

Regional Finalist, Best Sports Photo, The Society of Professional Journalists, Darwyn Samayoa

Regional Finalist, Best Breaking News Photo, The Society of Professional Journalists, Miyung Kim

Updated 10:16 a.m. on March 14: Corrections were made for accuracy purposes.