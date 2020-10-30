Celebrating safely during a COVID Halloween

As Halloween draws nearer and people get ready to celebrate, this year will be completely different for mainly one reason: COVID-19.

With the pandemic still happening, activities like trick-or-treating will be completely different from years before. Many people still try to social distance from others, however, with Halloween— a holiday that is about going to different people’s houses to get treats, counters that.

“Trick-or-treating without necessary modifications promote congregating and mixing of many households, particularly on crowded doorsteps, which can increase the spread of COVID-19. That type of mixing is not currently permitted in California,” according to the California Department of Public Health’s website.

With individuals and families continuously moving from house to house, close interaction with one another can eventually occur.

“The intermingling of families is what needs to be avoided. If you share a household, celebrate in your household because once you introduced other people, you’re up to taking a risk,” Julie Poepoe, family nurse practitioner, said.

The current regulations set by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention state that those who decide to trick-or-treat this year will still need to social distance from one another and keep wearing appropriate masks not to spread the disease.

“I usually go trick-or-treating with my little brothers, but this year I might just buy them a bag of candy and watch movies,” Sean Nielson, undeclared major, said.

Homeowners who decide to continue with giving out candy can do so by leaving out small goodie bags or tossing candy to the trick-or-treaters without having to get near them.

“This time, homeowners will yeet candy from 6 feet away as costumed kids travel safely up and down sidewalks,” according to the Halloween Like We’ve Never Seen website.

Other options for staying safe while still enjoying Halloween can range from watching scary movies in one’s home to going for a drive to see decorated houses.



Due to new health regulations, companies are also showing different ways to celebrate the holiday while still staying safe and following guidelines.

“This experience was designed to meet all local health and safety standards and state regulations. Of course, we’ll be wearing our masks, it’s Halloween, after all. All staff will wear protective face coverings, even under their theatrical masks,” according to the Halloween Haunted Hayride website.



Although some companies modified events for people to stay safe and still have a good time, events such as Knott’s Scary Farm and Universal Studio’s Halloween Horror Nights were canceled.

“I was really looking forward to going to the Horror Nights at Universal Studios, but I guess I’ll have to wait till next year,” Josue Pena, music major, said.