Clubs on Campus: Honors Transfer Club

A screenshot of the Honors Transfer Club seal taken from the official Honors Transfer Club Instagram page.

The Honors Transfer Club is a student-run organization at El Camino College whose focus is to serve those who are taking an honors course and those who are in the Honors Transfer Program (HTP).

A student needs to maintain a 3.1 GPA or higher to stay in the HTP. One doesn’t have to be in the HTP to take honors courses.

Camile Martinez,19, is an Art History major at El Camino and co-vice president of the club.

“We’re more of a social club meant to run together wit HTP,” Martinez said. “It’s so we can connect students to HTP information that they might have missed.”

Built as a community the Honors Transfer Club aims to provide a relatable and supportive environment for the students, especially those getting ready to transfer.

The club recently hosted the first meeting of the semester on Sept. 19, where 23 members were present. This semester’s meetings are being held on Zoom.

While current members are not aware of the full history, the club’s existence dates back to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saara Hashim, a 19-year-old engineering student and club treasurer, said the club is a great environment that has helped her connect with other honors students.

“You are surrounding yourself with students who are taking honors courses and are constantly pushing themselves to be better, so you want to be better,” Hashim said. “It’s also a great way to network.”

This semester the club plans to expand by creating more board positions, in-person activities, and guest speakers.

“We’re going to have speakers, such as honors counselors or professors, so people can get the information they need and feel more acquainted with HTP,” Martinez said.

The first guest speaker of the semester will be Honors Transfer counselor Jose Cortezan.

Co-Vice President Julianne Tran said that one of the biggest concerns she and other honors students have faced is getting an appointment with honors counselors.

Tran said that having guest speakers come through the club, like counselors, will provide more one-on-one interaction for students and make things more accessible for them.

Because the club is meant to be more interactive, there is no set budget. Instead, social events are planned.

Some possible events the Honors Transfer Club has planned for this year are ice skating, beach days and In-N-Out hangouts, with the possibility of a Krispy Kreme fundraiser.

Martinez and Tran said the club has previously organized ice skating events, which members always enjoy.

The Honors Transfer Club is not exclusive to Honors Transfer Program members, but to anyone currently enrolled at El Camino. However, many announcements will be aimed at honors students looking to transfer.

Students who have at least two semesters remaining at El Camino and want to apply for the Honors Transfer Program have until Oct. 20 to do so.

For more information about the Honors Transfer Club check out their Instagram: @ecc_htc.