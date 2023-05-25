Enjoy an anxiety-free day: Courtesy of ChatGPT

One of the many creations displayed at the “Co/Lab 5-Los Angeles and the World” exhibition at the Torrance Art Museum on Friday, April 28. (Brittany Parris | The Union)

Since its release in November 2022, the Open-AI-designed chatbot has garnered national attention for its ability to write anything ranging from speeches to final term papers.

Now, the software could even be a stand-in tour guide and counselor.

The Union asked ChatGPT to plan an itinerary catered toward reducing anxiety to explore and verify if they were truly anxiety-reducing.

Here are the top five locations ChatGPT recommended to visit throughout the South Bay area to help clear your head.

