2022 Discovery Film Series ends with ‘On Assignment: Baja California’

A photograph of the Center for the Arts flyer advertising the 2022 Discovery World Travel Adventure Series taken on Sept. 16. The informational flyers are available in Marsee Auditorium. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)

The Discovery Film Series for fall 2022 will come to an end this year with “On Assignment: Baja California” by award-winning photographer Rich Reid on Monday, Dec. 12, with screenings at 3 and 7:30 PM.

This will be Reid’s third screening at El Camino College. Excited to share his short film, Reid said that audiences should expect “much more” going into this final film.

“If [people] are expecting a feature-length film that’s not what they’re going to get, they’re going to get so much more,” Reid said. “This is a live narrative. I will be sharing my photography and my personal stories of traveling for 30 years in Baja… non-scripted live performance, and I will finish with an 80-minute short film”.

The short film will chronicle Reid’s adventures with National Geographic as he travels through the region of Baja California showcasing the flora, fauna, and inhabitants of the region.

Attendees will have the chance to explore more of Reid’s work and style through his journey in a region that is widely unknown to the general public.

As a professional photographer for over 30 years, Reid has worked for National Geographic on multiple occasions winning several awards throughout his career, including BBC Wildlife Photographer of the Year Finalist.

Reid’s visually vibrant time-lapse photos encompass both the motion and emotion of nature.

Once a business student, Reid initially had no interest in being a professional photographer, however, he found an interest in photography after becoming the assistant photo editor of the school’s newspaper.

Living overseas, Reid went on adventures around the world, including Fiji and New Zealand for six months, where he discovered his passion for photography.

He remains thankful to El Camino College for the opportunity to showcase his work and share his passion with the public.

“I look forward to seeing all the smiling faces… and I appreciate El Camino for welcoming back after the long hiatus,” Reid said.

The Discovery Film Series will continue for spring 2023 with four new films, starting with “Adventures of a Wildlife Filmmaker,” premiering on Feb. 6, 2023. A four-film ticket package can be purchased on the Center for the Arts website at a discounted price.

General admissions tickets for each film are $16 per person. Senior and student tickets are $14 with a valid form of identification.

Tickets can be purchased online or in person at the El Camino College Ticket Office up to one hour before each show’s start time.