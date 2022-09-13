El Camino faculty to perform in musical showcase

A musical showcase featuring El Camino faculty members is set to open its doors to perform for students and the community on Friday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. in the Campus Theatre at El Camino College.

The show will have different performances by both part-time and full-time faculty members as well as the El Camino College’s Chorale group. It will feature instruments, vocals and piano pieces.

Berkeley Price, The Dean of Fine Arts, organized the showcase and reached out to the faculty almost a year ago to see if they were interested in performing for El Camino.

“Many of these performers, or musicians or faculty are going to be full-timers,” Price said. “Some of the applied teachers will be performing [in] this concert, so it’s time to showcase them.”

Price said that typically students are the ones being showcased, but the faculty performance is meant to help with recruitment. Due to COVID-19 in-person performances have been limited, this showcase gives the faculty at El Camino the chance to perform.

“We want to invite people to campus to hear this and, potentially, join our wonderful music programs,” Price said.

Price believes it is important to bring the community together.

“You don’t usually get a great variety of different types of music and different instruments and voices on the same program,” Price said. “That’s a neat opportunity we have here.”

Price also expressed his love for music, how it affects him in such a positive way and how it can bring people together.

“Music and the arts can really create this, like, culture,” Price said. “We need all these things.”

Many of the faculty members that will be performing in the showcase currently teach at El Camino College. Some of the performers include the Director of Choirs, the Director of Jazz and the Director of Keyboard Studies, among others

Masks and proof of vaccination will be required for all audience members in attendance. Students are required to show their blue pass upon entry.

Tickets are available now on the El Camino College Center of the Arts website at $21 for adults and $10 for students with an El Camino College student I.D.