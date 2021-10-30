Communities near ECC celebrate Halloween through frightening and fun decorations

A home near the Torrance Refinery exhibits an elaborate display of Halloween props and decorations in its front yard on Thursday, Oct. 21. The owner of the house, Blancey Gallo said that setting up the display has been a tradition that his family has kept up for the past 17 years. Photo by Jose Tobar/The Union
In celebration of Halloween, staff members from The Union have captured Halloween decorations at El Camino College and its surrounding cities such as Torrance and Redondo Beach.
House decorations in local neighborhoods cover both the frightening and fun aspects of Halloween showcasing scary “slasher” icons like Michael Myers, ghosts, skeletons, spiders, jack-o-lanterns, colorful lights and more.
El Camino College is also honoring the frightful and fun aspects of Halloween through its pumpkin decorations on display in the lobby of the Student Services building.
This year marks the
fourth annual Halloween pumpkin decorating contest hosted by the Veterans Services Program.
Students, faculty, and staff were allowed to submit their decorated pumpkins to the Veterans Services Progam offices where the top three most-voted contestants will win prizes.
Voting ends on Halloween night and winners will be announced the following day on Monday, Nov. 1. If you would like to get a closer look at all of the featured pumpkins and place your vote,
A life-size mannequin of Michael Myers stands outside of Blancey Gallo’s garage in Torrance as part of a larger elaborate Halloween display that has gotten bigger over the years, Gallo said on Thursday, Oct. 21. People, Gallo said people like to stop by and take pictures. “It is our favorite holiday,” Gallo said. “It brings people together.” Photo by Jose Tobar/The Union
Giant outdoor spider decorations adorn a white house for Halloween in the Redondo Beach area on Monday, Oct. 25. Residents in the South Bay Area have begun to celebrate Halloween by decorating their houses. Photo by Isabella Villatoro/The Union.
The entrance to a home in the Redondo Beach area is illuminated, revealing a group of skeleton decorations and carved pumpkins with spooky faces. In the path towards the door a sign reads, “Enter If You Dare” along with a lighted pathway that leads into a group of Halloween ghost props on Monday, Oct. 25, in the Redondo Beach area. Photo by Isabella Villatoro/The Union.
As the sun sets, the fading light illuminates a group of scarecrows that decorate a property fence in the Redondo Beach area on Monday, Oct. 25. Los Angeles residents decorate their houses in preparation for Halloween night this Sunday. Photo by Isabella Villatoro/The Union.
One of the 17 decorated pumpkins that were submitted to the 4th Annual Halloween Pumpkin Decorating Contest sits on display in the lobby of the Student Services building at El Camino College. The winners are expected to be announced on Monday, the day after Halloween. Photo by Shawn Rodriguez/The Union
Pumpkin number 12 is decorated as a spooky carousel ride featuring an undead octopus, owl, unicorns and more. The carousel ride pumpkin is one out of 17 pumpkins that can be voted on in the 4th Annual Halloween Pumpkin Decorating Contest hosted by the Veterans Services Program at El Camino College. Photo by Khoury Williams/The Union
A pumpkin painted and decorated as Emily from movie director Tim Burton’s “Corpse Bride” is one of this year’s 4th Annual Halloween Pumpkin Decorating Contest entries. All 17 entries varied in theme and approach from witches to a Christmas snowman, Pokémon to Winnie the Pooh and one COVID vaccine pumpkin titled, “Sexy Vaccine Pumpkin”. Photo by Shawn Rodriguez/The Union
Entry number 4 of the 4th Annual Halloween Pumpkin Decorating Contest is of a pumpkin dressed and painted as a witch. This year’s winners will receive tickets to Knotts Berry Farm and Aquarium of the Pacific, a new Dell Laptop with Microsoft 360 with a year of tech support and a Starbucks gift card. Photo by Shawn Rodriguez/The Union
Local Torrance resident, Blancey Gallo has collected a variety of Halloween decorations and props he said have been inspired and encouraged by family and neighbors over the years. Photo by Jose Tobar/The Union
Editors Note Oct. 31, 2021, 1:00 p.m.: This story has been updated to give proper writer credits.