Communities near ECC celebrate Halloween through frightening and fun decorations

In celebration of Halloween, staff members from The Union have captured Halloween decorations at El Camino College and its surrounding cities such as Torrance and Redondo Beach.

House decorations in local neighborhoods cover both the frightening and fun aspects of Halloween showcasing scary “slasher” icons like Michael Myers, ghosts, skeletons, spiders, jack-o-lanterns, colorful lights and more.

El Camino College is also honoring the frightful and fun aspects of Halloween through its pumpkin decorations on display in the lobby of the Student Services building.

This year marks the fourth annual Halloween pumpkin decorating contest hosted by the Veterans Services Program.

Students, faculty, and staff were allowed to submit their decorated pumpkins to the Veterans Services Progam offices where the top three most-voted contestants will win prizes.

Voting ends on Halloween night and winners will be announced the following day on Monday, Nov. 1. If you would like to get a closer look at all of the featured pumpkins and place your vote, click here.

Editors Note Oct. 31, 2021, 1:00 p.m.: This story has been updated to give proper writer credits.