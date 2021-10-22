Fourth annual Halloween pumpkin decorating contest returns in-person

The Veterans Services Program at El Camino College is hosting its fourth annual Halloween pumpkin decorating contest.

Students, faculty and staff could participate in the contest by delivering their decorated, not carved, pumpkins to the Veteran Services Program offices. The submission period for this year’s pumpkin decorating contest closed on Oct. 22.

“[Each year], this contest provides a creative space for everyone to use their imaginations,” Veteran Services Assistant Director Brenda Threatt told The Union.

Pumpkins will be on display in the Student Services Building lobby by the Warrior Welcome Center, and the entire campus community can vote for their favorite sumbissions between Oct. 25 and 28.

“This year’s pumpkin decorating contest is especially significant now that we are recovering from the separation and isolation of COVID-19, bringing us together for nothing but fun and creativity,” Threatt said.

Prizes will be given out to first, second and third place winners, along with a President’s Choice Award selected by El Camino President and Superintendent Brenda Thames.

The prizes include tickets to Knotts Berry Farm and Aquarium of the Pacific, a new Dell Laptop with Microsoft 360 with a year of tech support and a Starbucks gift card.

“We love Halloween, the emergence of Fall, the opportunity to see how imaginative people can be, and the chance to come back together on campus,” Threatt said.