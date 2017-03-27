Women’s basketball earn post-season awards

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

With the El Camino women’s basketball team having its season come to a sudden end, the Warriors were recognized for their tremendous season by the California Community College Athletic Association.

Coach Steve Shaw was named South Coast Conference-South Coach of the Year, as the Warriors finished 9-1 in conference play and earned a share of the SCC-South title.

Shaw said he told his players all season the success of the team is going to determine individual recognition.

“It’s a nice honor,” Shaw said. “It’s a compliment to the girls who did such a nice job for us to be conference champions.”

Sophomore guard Meghan Peneueta had another solid season for the Warriors and was named SCC-South Player of the Year. This makes Peneueta a two-time Player of the Year after winning the award last season.

Peneueta, who finished the season with 14.4 points per game, 6.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and two steals, said winning the award is a great accomplishment.

“It’s an honor to win this reward,” Peneueta said. “The goal for us this year was to win conference but getting Player of the Year was a bonus and it’s a great feeling.”

Newcomer Kayla Bibb won the SCC-South Freshman of the Year award after averaging 12.1 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

EC had three players named to the All-South Coast Conference South first team. Sophomore forwards Elise Allison and Jillian Thebodeau made the first team along with freshman guard Kasey Takahashi.

Takahashi said coming into the season, she had no expectations of earning a spot like that. After taking a year off from high school, Takahashi said she was lucky to even get a few minutes on the court.

“I’m really grateful and proud that I was able to make first team,” Takahashi said. “Making first team wasn’t a conscious goal of mine, but it was a goal of mine to work my way up. This surpassed my expectations.”

Sophomore forward Kourtney Noa was named to the All-South Coast Conference South second team after finishing the season with 5.1 points per game and 4.3 rebounds. This makes Noa a two-time All-SCC South second team selection.

Two freshman earned All-SCC South second team honors. Guard Hunter Noa averaged 6.5 points and 3.1 rebounds per game while center Amiete Nyingifa finished the season with 7.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

“I was just overall thankful to even be recognized,” Hunter said. “I’m very happy that some of my efforts during the season paid off.”