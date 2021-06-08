Top 5 closest beaches to El Camino College

The shore at Redondo Beach located around 5 miles from El Camino College and a great spot for students to hang out. (Photo by Carolina Espinoza /Warrior Life)

Sometimes what a stressed out college student needs the most is to spend some time at a peaceful place that can help to clear their head. With soft sand, soothing winds and refreshing waves, the beach creates the perfect environment for that. So with that, here are the top five closest beaches to El Camino College.

1. Hermosa Beach

Only 4.5 miles from the campus and with an arrival time of 15 minutes is Hermosa Beach. With a pier that extends out over the water and that gives a great view of the entire beach and a promenade that has plenty of restaurants and shops that are catered to spending a good time at the beach, it is sure to create an enticing visit with much to see and much to do.

Address: The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

2. Manhattan Beach

A bit over 4.5 miles from the campus and a bit over an arrival time of 15 minutes is Manhattan Beach. It isn’t hard to find a spot to sit and to soak in some sun on the pier, all while keeping a look out for the dolphins that will very often come into view.

Address: 400-4500 The Strand, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

3. Redondo Beach

Boasting a pier and a bike path, Redondo Beach does not disappoint. There is a park across the street that also adds to the activities that visitors can look into once there. It is located only slightly over 5 miles from the campus and on a good day without traffic, it only has an arrival time of 15 minutes.

Address: 400-1700 Esplanade, Redondo Beach, CA 90277

4. El Porto Beach

At 6.6 miles from the campus and at an arrival time of 16 minutes, El Porto Beach starts where Manhattan Beach would end. With big waves, a bike path and a less dense visitor population than Manhattan Beach, it offers plenty of downtime.

Address: 4400 The Strand, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

5. Torrance Beach

The furthest from the campus, at 7.8 miles and with an arrival time of 20 minutes, is Torrance Beach. It is ideal for laying out and for looking for rocks, because unlike the others on this list, Torrance Beach features a significant difference with the rough feeling of its ocean floor.

Address: 387 Paseo de la Playa, Torrance, CA 90277