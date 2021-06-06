Top 5 retro video game stores in the south bay

Paid online subscriptions, six hour downloading time, microtransactions and incomplete games. Playing video games has come a long way from simply popping a cartridge into a console and button mashing within minutes.

As consoles and video games are shifting towards increased online gameplay, retro video game stores are keeping the classics alive. Compiled below is a list of the top five retro video game stores in the South Bay that can help transport a gamer back to a time that was just the player and a video game.

5. Bros Game Shop

Bros Game Shop offers a variety of video games, accessories, and consoles. The shop also includes repair services in case an old console isn’t working properly and professional disc repairs that don’t just include video games but also movie DVDs, music CDs and computer Roms. Special import video games and ordering hard to find video game merchandise is also offered at Bros Game Shop.

Hours: Monday- Thursday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.. Friday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.. Sunday, 12:30 – 6 p.m.

Contact: 310-538-3077

Address: 18214 Prairie Avenue, Torrance, CA 90504.

Social Media: Facebook.com/BrosGameShop

4. Stuff 4 Geekz

Stuff 4 Geekz not only has a large collection of retro video games, but also rare video game and anime merchandise. Custom decorative items, art, apparel and accessories can also be found at this location. The store has a wall lined with Funko figurines on the left side and video games to the right. Behind display cases in the center are rare video game consoles like the Pokemon edition Nintendo 64.

Hours: Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Contact: (424) 329-0440

Address: 3120 West 182nd Street. Torrance, CA 90504.

Social Media: Facebook.com/stuff4geekz IG: @stuff4geekz

3. Classic Controller

While Classic Controller has a good selection of retro video games, what Classic Controller does best is its access to collectibles. The owner of the store is knowledgeable and often has rare video games, accessories, comic books, retro toys and consoles in stock. The store is also a great place to look for any classic controller to any console. Classic Controller is a great store for any collector looking to either start or expand their collection of rare video games, comic books, toys and even the now defunct Nintendo Power magazine.

Hours: Tuesday, Closed. Monday – Sunday, Noon- 6 p.m.

Contact: (310) 400-7841

Address: 1113 West Gardena Boulevard Suite A, Gardena, CA 90247

Social Media: Facebook.com/str8tfaded IG:@ classic_controller

2. Toys vs Games

Toys vs Games is where the inner child for anyone born in the 80s or 90s can go to indulge. The store provides an enormous collection of retro video games and classic toys. Besides having a very well organized selection of toys and games, special edition CRT-TVs can also be found at the store if any gamer wishes to have an all inclusive retro experience. Toys vs Games is a great place for anyone looking to experience a bit of nostalgia.

Hours: Mon. Tues. Thurs. Fri. 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Wednesday. noon – 7p.m. Sat-Sun, noon – 6 p.m.

Contact: (310) 621-7250

Address: 629 North Avalon Boulevard, Suite A. Wilmington, CA 90744.

1. Cali Games

Cali Games is celebrating 21 years of providing the community with video games and video game accessories. The store has a wide collection of both old and new video games alike. Lined with several aisles of games, the selection for original Playstation games is as wide as the selection for the newer Playstation 4 games. Besides providing a huge collection of games, the experts at Cali Games also provide repairs for phones, computers and video game systems.

Hours: Monday – Sunday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Contact: (310)978-0880

Address: 14401 Hawthorne Blvd, Lawndale, CA 90260

Social Media: IG: @CaliGames Facebook.com/caligames