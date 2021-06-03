The best tortas de carnitas spots near El Camino College

Dayro Meat Market’s Torta de Carnitas is a nice, hearty choice for anyone looking for something new to try. It’s easy on the wallet, too. (Elsa Rosales /Warrior Life)

Driving through the South Bay, it’s easy to see there’s no shortage of great places to eat. One style of food that’s in abundance and a popular pick is Mexican food. From family-owned restaurants to carnicerias to taco trucks, the places to get great-tasting tacos or burritos seem endless. But what about the less talked-about torta?

A torta falls somewhere between a sandwich and a submarine sandwich, but is so much more than that. It’s served on a bolillo (French bread roll) and is usually filled with carnitas (pulled pork), avocado, lettuce, tomato and onions. The bread is slathered with mayonnaise and refried beans. You’ll sometimes get cilantro, melted cheese or jalapeño slices thrown in. If you haven’t tried one before, you’re in for a treat.

5. Dayro Meat Market & Restaurant

At the corner of Marine and Mansel Avenues sits a tiny market overflowing with fresh produce and packaged food items. The Torta de Carnitas is served whole on a toasted roll with avocado chunks, jalapeño slices and green salsa. The pork is shredded, chopped and has a grilled-liked quality. Most won’t be able to finish it in one sitting. Birria, Caldo, Menudo and Pozole served on weekends. Small patio with seating out front, tiny parking lot, walk-in only. $7.99 (no extra was charged for tax).

Address: 4524 Marine Ave., Lawndale 90260, 310-644-5371





4. Lucky Star Cafe Mexican Grill

A neighborhood fixture since 1978, Lucky Star is sure to satisfy anyone’s craving with many options for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The Torta de Carnitas comes with melted cheese and chunks of fresh avocado. The pork is chopped, seasoned, adobo-style chunks rather than shredded and tasty just the same. It’s big enough to feed two (unless you have a linebacker-sized appetite), so it’s good for anyone on a budget. Ample seating, ample parking or drive-thru. $9.83 + tax.

Address:15109 Prairie Ave., Lawndale 90260, 310-679-0751.

https://www.luckystarcafe.com/

https://www.facebook.com/luckystarcafemexicangrill/

3. La Fiesta Meat Market

Located in a small corner strip mall, La Fiesta is easy to overlook. From the outside, it looks like your standard carniceria, but immediately past the entrance is a food counter with plenty of home-cooked options ready to be served. The Torta de Carnitas is served whole with chopped cilantro, your choice of red or green salsa, lime quarters and a jalapeño on the side. The pork is shredded, chopped and juicy. It’s big enough to share with your significant other, but you may be tempted to keep it all for yourself. Shared parking lot, walk-in only. $7.49 + tax. Avocado is $1 extra.

Address:15020 Hawthorne Blvd., Ste. H, Lawndale 90260, 310-263-0463.

https://lafiestameatmarket.wixsite.com/lawndale

https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Grocery-Store/La-Fiesta-Meat-Market-Lawndale-339598066226146/

2. Pancho’s Tacos

In a Hawthorne-adjacent strip mall, you’ll find this treasure of a spot serving many reasonably-priced dishes. The Torta de Carnitas comes on a soft flatbread with guacamole, chopped cilantro, finely shredded cheese, your choice of red or green salsa, radish slices, pickled carrot slices and a jalapeño on the side. This is more of a variation of a traditional torta, but the pork is flavorful, delicious and juicy. Limited seating, shared parking lot, walk-in only. $7.99 + tax. There is a 50-cent debit card fee.

Address:14405 Prairie Ave., Ste. A, Lawndale 90260, 310-349-0791.

1. Padrino’s Taqueria

Hanging to the left of Padrino’s is a large banner advertising their bar next door, Padrino’s Draft House. While you may be tempted to slip in for a drink, you won’t want to miss their small kitchen area that offers big, authentic flavor. The Torta de Carnitas comes on a delicious sourdough-style bread with jalapeño slices, crispy tortilla chips and a small cup of tasty red salsa. The pork is shredded, chopped, juicy and full of flavor. As with most tortas, this one is big enough to share, but chances are you won’t want to. Located in a busy shopping center, walk-in only. $8.50 + tax. Avocado is 50 cents extra.

Address:15214 Hawthorne Blvd., Lawndale 90260, 310-644-5598.

http://orderpadrinostaqueria.com/

https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Bar/Padrinos-Draft-House-577911962733672/