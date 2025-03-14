The student news site of El Camino College

Fullerton Hornets buzz past El Camino Warriors men’s volleyball

By Jamila ZakiMarch 14, 2025
El Camino College Warriors middle blocker Noah Rivera (right) taps the ball over the net as Fullerton College Hornets volleyball players Drew Craig (far left) and Curtis Lee attempt to block it in the ECC Gymnasium on Wednesday, March 12. Rivera had six blocks in the game against Fullerton. The Hornets defeated the Warriors 3-1 in a five-set game. The Warriors’ next game is away against the Santa Monica College Corsairs on Friday, March 14. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)

Tension filled the air as the El Camino Warriors men’s volleyball team faced off against the Fullerton City Hornets in a four-set game at the ECC Gymnasium on Wednesday, March 12.

During their warm-ups, the Warriors moved liked the tides, while the Hornets spiked and bumped with intensity and energy.

Before the game began, electronic dance music played while squeaks from the players’ shoes echoed across the court.

Momentum and anticipation filled the air.

El Camino College Warriors position name name hits the ball as Fullerton College Hornets volleyball players attempt to block it during the game in the ECC Gymnasium on Wednesday, March 12. The Hornets defeated the Warriors 3-1 in a five-set game. The Warriors next game is away against the Santa Monica College Corsairs on Friday, March 14. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
El Camino College Warriors outside hitter Owen Loebs (far left) hits the ball over the net as Fullerton College Hornets volleyball players attempt to block it during the game in the ECC Gymnasium on Wednesday, March 12. The Hornets defeated the Warriors 3-1 in a five-set game. The Warriors’ next game is away against the Santa Monica College Corsairs on Friday, March 14. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)

“I’m excited,” libero Luke Chambers said. “Last year, we beat them both here and away, and so we’re looking to do the same this year.”

For the Hornets, El Camino College is familiar turf.

“We’re coming off losing the last two, and El Camino is playing good volleyball this year, so we want to come out early, win the first set, and then win the next two,” Hornets coach Raymond Barsemian said.

After bouncing back from their fourth win of the season, the Warriors were determined to win the game but came up short, losing to the Hornets 3-1.

El Camino College Warriors position name name (right) hits the ball over the net as Fullerton College Hornets volleyball players jump to block it during the game in the ECC Gymnasium on Wednesday, March 12.
El Camino College Warriors outside hitter Timothy Benedict (right) hits the ball over the net as Fullerton College Hornets volleyball players jump to block it during the game in the ECC Gymnasium on Wednesday, March 12. The Hornets defeated the Warriors 3-1 in a five-set game. The Warriors’ next game is away against the Santa Monica College Corsairs on Friday, March 14. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)

In the third set, Warrior outside hitter Timothy Benedict jumped in the air, feet away from the ground, and sent the ball flying in the opposing direction. The Warriors won the set 25-23.

Hornet outside hitter Shon Schugk led the team with 11 kills throughout the game.

“Come out strong, have high energy all the time, and focus on our side of the net and not what’s going on on the other side,” Schugk said.

El Camino College Warriors outside hitter Garrett Gronbach prepares to hit the ball after it was served during the volleyball game against the Fullerton College Hornets in the ECC Gymnasium on Wednesday, March 12. Gronbach had a career high of 20 hits while also getting 10 defensive saves. The Hornets defeated the Warriors 3-1 in sets. The Warriors next game is against the Santa Monica College Corsairs on Friday, March 14 in Santa Monica. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
El Camino College Warriors outside hitter Garrett Gronbach prepares to hit the ball after it was served during the volleyball game against the Fullerton College Hornets in the ECC Gymnasium on Wednesday, March 12. Gronbach had a career-high 20 hits while also getting 10 defensive saves. The Hornets defeated the Warriors 3-1 in a five-set game. The Warriors’ next game is away against the Santa Monica College Corsairs on Friday, March 14. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)

The Hornets’ volleyball style consists of intensity and focus.

“We’ve been talking about competing, and competing for us is getting a dig and putting up an aggressive highball and then putting it away with a swing,” Barsemian said.

Fullerton College volleyball players and coaching staff celebrate after earning a point in the game against the El Camino College Warriors in the ECC Gymnasium on Wednesday, March 12. The Hornets defeated the Warriors 3-1 in a five-set game. The Warriors next game is away against the Santa Monica College Corsairs on Friday, March 14. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
Fullerton College Hornets volleyball players and coaching staff celebrate after earning a point against the El Camino College Warriors in the ECC Gymnasium on Wednesday, March 12. The Hornets defeated the Warriors 3-1 in a five-set game. The Warriors’ next game is away against the Santa Monica College Corsairs on Friday, March 14. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)

Hornets middle blocker Samuel Chavez scored the final point during the fourth set, leading them to 25-23 and securing the victory.

“It was a very exhilarating moment; as you can tell by my voice, it’s kind of gone, but our team has been working very hard,” Chavez said.

The Hornets move to (6-7) on the season.

“We needed this. We’ve been in a little bit of a slump, but this showed a lot of heart and fight, and we’re glad to come here and win 3-1,” Chavez said.

The Warriors fall to (4-9) on the season.

The next game for the Warriors is against Santa Monica College (5-8) on the road at 6 p.m.

