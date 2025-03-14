Fullerton Hornets buzz past El Camino Warriors men’s volleyball

Tension filled the air as the El Camino Warriors men’s volleyball team faced off against the Fullerton City Hornets in a four-set game at the ECC Gymnasium on Wednesday, March 12.

During their warm-ups, the Warriors moved liked the tides, while the Hornets spiked and bumped with intensity and energy.

Before the game began, electronic dance music played while squeaks from the players’ shoes echoed across the court.

Momentum and anticipation filled the air.

“I’m excited,” libero Luke Chambers said. “Last year, we beat them both here and away, and so we’re looking to do the same this year.”

For the Hornets, El Camino College is familiar turf.

“We’re coming off losing the last two, and El Camino is playing good volleyball this year, so we want to come out early, win the first set, and then win the next two,” Hornets coach Raymond Barsemian said.

After bouncing back from their fourth win of the season, the Warriors were determined to win the game but came up short, losing to the Hornets 3-1.

In the third set, Warrior outside hitter Timothy Benedict jumped in the air, feet away from the ground, and sent the ball flying in the opposing direction. The Warriors won the set 25-23.

Hornet outside hitter Shon Schugk led the team with 11 kills throughout the game.

“Come out strong, have high energy all the time, and focus on our side of the net and not what’s going on on the other side,” Schugk said.

The Hornets’ volleyball style consists of intensity and focus.

“We’ve been talking about competing, and competing for us is getting a dig and putting up an aggressive highball and then putting it away with a swing,” Barsemian said.

Hornets middle blocker Samuel Chavez scored the final point during the fourth set, leading them to 25-23 and securing the victory.

“It was a very exhilarating moment; as you can tell by my voice, it’s kind of gone, but our team has been working very hard,” Chavez said.

The Hornets move to (6-7) on the season.

“We needed this. We’ve been in a little bit of a slump, but this showed a lot of heart and fight, and we’re glad to come here and win 3-1,” Chavez said.

The Warriors fall to (4-9) on the season.

The next game for the Warriors is against Santa Monica College (5-8) on the road at 6 p.m.