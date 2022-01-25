Olympian, father and grandfather makes an impact on El Camino community

George Stanich, 93, holds the bronze medal he won in the high jump at the London Olympics in 1948, at his Gardena residence on Monday, Nov. 1. Photo by Greg Fontanilla/The Union

George Stanich is an Olympic bronze medalist in the National Collegiate Athletic Association high jump, a University of California Los Angeles Hall of Famer. Playing under the legendary UCLA basketball coach John Wooden, George Stanich was Wooden’s first ever All-American selection, a longtime basketball coach at El Camino College, a teacher who taught a variety of physical education classes and a beloved member of the college community.

Stanich, now 93 years old, had been involved in sports at an early age, whether it be as a player or a coach.

John Stanich, one of Stanich’s sons, said his father was 20 years old when he started playing basketball for the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) Bruins under John Wooden, an award-winning UCLA Bruins coach. Stanich was Wooden’s first-ever All-American selection in 1950 and also a high jumper for the Bruins.

At the London Olympics in 1948, Stanich was declared the high jump bronze medalist winner after confusion determining which athletes won which medals. George Stanich is also an inductee member of the 1985 UCLA Athletic Hall of Fame.

Another one of Stanich’s sons, Jim Stanich, describes the coach as being a supportive and selfless father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

“Dad has always been a good listener, always seems to be more interested in what each one of his family and friends is doing, and where they are in their lives, versus talking about himself,” Jim Stanich said. “[Stanich is] very supportive in all the right ways, yet never wanted his kids to feel any pressure or have the need to have his kids match his accomplishments.”

One of the eldest of Stanich’s former basketball players, Ron Wey, 79, reaches out to him on a regular basis. Wey played the center position for Stanich as an El Camino College (ECC) Warrior from 1960 to 1961.

“George Stanich touched the lives of so many young men. [Stanich] was a disciple of John Wooden, he did not cuss, drink or smoke. Very passionate about coaching his team. [Stanich] had a wonderful wife and family that made lots of sacrifices so he could spend time with us,” Wey said.

Wey said one of his most memorable moments with Stanich was when they played a one-on-one practice game together.

“I was the top player on the team. [Stanich] dismissed everyone but me and said, ‘Ron, we’ve got to do a little extra work’, which meant playing one-on-one with him. He beat me to a pulp. Blocked shots, knocked me down. I actually still have injuries from this exercise,” Wey said.

Although Stanich was tough on Wey during their one-on-one game, it left a lifelong impression on him in recognizing how much his former coach cared about his players.

“Basketball was more than about ‘Xs and O’s’, [Stanich] helped us mature, become men, and treated me like his own son. I am sure everyone who played for him experienced that kind of closeness. He is a special person in everyone’s life,” Wey added.

As a coach, Stanich was a disciplinarian who could draw out opportunities and potential within his players. Over the years, Stanich has been regularly approached for advice. Even after retirement, Stanich continues to serve as a mentor to those he comes into contact with.

Like coach Wooden before him, Stanich adopted his preparation philosophy by preparing every practice down to the minute, ensuring that there was no time wasted by making the most out of each session.

“Dad knew what he was going to accomplish for that day. He always had a lesson plan. His preparation was very thorough,” John Stanich said.

In addition to coaching his athletes on the basketball court, developing them mentally and physically, Stanich also ensured that his student-athletes kept up-to-date with their academic studies.

“Not having parents around, I did not study very hard at all. When I came to California and attended ECC, I didn’t know if I was skillful enough to make it in college. After practices, George taught me how to outline and prepare reports. He took all that time to mentor and help me with my studies. He wanted all of us to succeed,” Wey said.

Stanich retired in the early ’90s to spend more time with his family and travel. At the time of his retirement as ECC’s basketball coach, Stanich continued his career working as an extra for movies with the Screen Actors Guild, in addition to being a part-time substitute teacher for ECC’s physical education department.

“Standards were always so high of himself and as a teacher. When you reach a certain age, it’s time for a change,” Jim Stanich said.

Editor’s Note Jan. 25, 2022, 10:38 a.m.: Photo placement rearranged for readability.