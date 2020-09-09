9 photos documenting life around ECC while students learn from home

September 9, 2020

Normally the courtyard around the ECC bush outside the El Camino bookstore would be surrounded by EC students making their way through campus on a Wednesday morning. However, social distancing orders and a campus-wide closure of in-person classes has cause the campus to be largely abandoned. Image taken Wednesday, Aug. 26. (Jaime Solis/ The Union)
Campus facilities are not going to waste, despite the absence of people to use them. This flock of geese have decided to claim the softball field as their territory in lieu of the EC Warriors softball team having their games there. Image taken Wednesday, Sept. 2. (Jaime Solis/ The Union)
Cats remain a constant feature on EC’s campus. This cat was enjoying the sun around the back side of the EC Library. Image taken Wednesday, Sept. 2. (Jaime Solis/ The Union)
EC’s campus provides the cats many different places to relax. This cat decided the bushes outside EC’s South Gym was a good place to lurk and prowl. Image taken Wednesday, Sept. 2. (Jaime Solis/ The Union)
While students would normally be sitting on these benches outside EC’s Arts and Behavioral Science building, their absence due to classes shifting online and campus’s closure has allowed for other EC campus residents to take advantage of the spot. Image taken Wednesday, Aug. 26. (Jaime Solis/ The Union)
The lack of foot traffic around EC’s campus leaves plenty of space for the local cats to stretch in the middle of walkways. This cat decided to choose the walkway at the east side of EC’s Social Science building as its spot to lounge. Image taken Wednesday, Sept. 2. (Jaime Solis/ The Union)
The cat care group on EC’s campus still does what it can to tend to the cats roaming EC. This cat was enjoying a meal in a bowl left by the cat care group on EC’s Social Science building’s east stairwell. Image taken Wednesday, Sept. 2. (Jaime Solis/ The Union)
Even though campus is closed to student activities and classes, members of the community surrounding EC still come onto campus for their leisure activities, such as jogging or walking a dog. This person is doing something on their phone in the courtyard in front of Café Camino. Image taken Wednesday, Sept. 2. (Jaime Solis/ The Union)
While classes have been moved online for the foreseeable future, many of EC’s campus resources are still available, albeit remotely. The bookstore, for example, is providing online order pick-ups and the EC library has keep a limited staff on campus to provide materials students need for class. Image taken Wednesday, Aug. 26. (Jaime Solis/ The Union)