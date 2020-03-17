8 new coronavirus cases in cities near El Camino College

A model of the coronavirus created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 25 new cases of coronavirus were identified in Los Angeles County on Sunday, March 16. Photo Credit: CDC

Eight cases of coronavirus have been identified in cities within 10 miles of El Camino College, according to a Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LACDPH) news release.

The LACDPH identified 50 new coronavirus cases across Los Angeles County on Sunday, March 16. There are currently 144 total coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County, of which four were identified in Manhattan Beach, one in Torrance, one in Inglewood, one in Gardena and one in Carson.

Of the 50 new cases, the LACDPH is still investigating all but one instance, which was caused by close contact with someone who had already contracted the virus. Officials recommend social distancing since testing for the virus in Los Angeles County is still limited.

This is a developing story. Please refresh this page to get the latest updates.

Update: This article was updated with figures released in an Tuesday, March 17 update by the LA County Department of Public Health on Tuesday, March 17 at 5 p.m.