The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union

El Camino’s Softball team erupts in the 3rd inning against L.A. Harbor, ends losing streak

Byline photo of Kae Takazawa
By Kae TakazawaMarch 9, 2024
El+Camino+College+Softball+infielder+Malia+Martin%2C+No.+24%2C+waits+for+the+pitch+during+the+bottom+of+the+first+inning+in+the+Warriors+game+against+Los+Angeles+Harbor+College+at+the+ECC+Softball+Field+on+Friday%2C+March+8.+Martin+grounded+out+to+third+base+with+no+runs.+%28Osvin+Suazo+%7C+The+Union%29+%0A
El Camino College Softball infielder Malia Martin, No. 24, waits for the pitch during the bottom of the first inning in the Warriors’ game against Los Angeles Harbor College at the ECC Softball Field on Friday, March 8. Martin grounded out to third base with no runs. (Osvin Suazo | The Union)

The El Camino College Softball team broke its losing streak of two games in a 10-2 home-game win against Los Angeles Harbor College on Friday, March 8.

“You got this Maddie; I know you can.”

The El Camino Warriors cheered on their pitcher Madilyn Radeke during the second inning when the L.A. Harbor Seahawks took an early lead, putting pressure on Radeke.

In the top of the second, Seahawks outfielder Alexis Mena scored off a fielding error, scoring from second. It was followed by infielder Vanessa Carranza scoring on a single from Ava Farias.

Warriors coach Jessica Rapoza gathered the players during the top of the third inning after Carranza advanced to first.

“[Rapoza] told us that we had to put up runs to keep the pressure off the pitcher, which was [Radeke],” Warriors first baseman Emily Esparza, 20, said.

“This is super tight for us,” Rapoza said to one of the umpires while walking back to the Warriors’ bench.

Emily Esparza, No. 20, had three at-bats, went 2/3, and scored two runs followed by two runs hit in herself against Los Angeles Harbor College at the ECC Softball Field on Friday, March 8. Esparza was a key contributor in the Warriors' 10-2 win against LA Harbor. (Osvin Suazo | The Union)
Emily Esparza, No. 20, had three at-bats, went 2/3, and scored two runs followed by two runs hit in herself against Los Angeles Harbor College at the ECC Softball Field on Friday, March 8. Esparza was a key contributor in the El Camino Warriors’ 10-2 win against L.A. Harbor Seahawks. (Osvin Suazo | The Union)

As the game restarted, the Warriors gained momentum in the bottom of the third inning with outfielder Caitlin Michaels advancing to third base.

Despite Michaels’ flying start, Cheyenne Navarro continued to foul balls off and the tension between the teams increased as she got into a full-count.

Navarro broke the tension with her triple, earning an RBI, which filled the ECC Softball Field with the Warriors’ and the audience’s cheers of joy.

Following Navarro’s play, infielder Emma Garcia singled up the middle, bringing Navarro to home base.

The Warriors earned four more RBIs afterward and their hitters took a round in the inning.

Though Seahawks third baseman Evelyn Iniquez’s pass to first base prevented Michaels’ single, Navarro further increased the Warriors’ momentum by earning two RBIs and scoring 8-0.

The El Camino College Softball team walks into the dugout after an hour of postponement for maintenance for its game against Los Angeles Harbor College at the ECC Softball Field on Friday, March 8. Rainfall made the field unplayable for the Warriors' Thursday, March 7 game against Cerritos College. (Osvin Suazo | The Union)
The El Camino College Softball team walks into the dugout after an hour of postponement for maintenance for its game against Los Angeles Harbor College at the ECC Softball Field on Friday, March 8. Rainfall made the field unplayable for the Warriors’ Thursday, March 7 game against Cerritos College. (Osvin Suazo | The Union)

Seahawks hitter Carrera Dilliard led the team with her single heating up the top of the fourth inning, but couldn’t start momentum as the next three out of four batters got out.

The Warriors stole second base and hit two singles and one double in the bottom of the fourth, adding two runs to their lead.

The game against L.A. Harbor ended in the top of the fifth inning when the Warriors’ smooth passing play among their shortstop Navarro, second baseman Lilly Lewis and first baseman Ashley Salas successfully prevented Seahawks sophomore Mena’s single.

Warriors assistant coach Karla Calderon said securing a win after their losing streak was “a good refresher.”

“I thought the energy was really good,” Calderon said. “After a few innings, we did a really good job of backing up our pitcher [Radeke], putting up a lot of runs to give her some cushion.”

Sociology major Radeke, 19, said the match was “tough,” while seeing the players hitting around was nice.

“Seeing, being there to support me and getting those runs into me, it’s easier for me to pitch without being so stressed about what the other team was doing,” Radeke said.

Navarro, 18, agreed with Radeke about how tough the match was for the Warriors and said she was “nervous” when L.A. Harbor took an early lead.

El Camino College's Madilyn Radeke, No. 7, pitches against Los Angeles Harbor College at the ECC Softball Field on Friday, March 8. Radeke went all five innings giving up two runs, and five hits on only one strikeout for six bases on balls. (Osvin Suazo | The Union)
El Camino College’s Madilyn Radeke, No. 7, pitches against Los Angeles Harbor College at the ECC Softball Field on Friday, March 8. Radeke went all five innings giving up two runs, and five hits on only one strikeout for six bases on balls. (Osvin Suazo | The Union)

L.A. Harbor coach Shawnae Campbell liked the team’s momentum at the beginning of the match as the players “came out hot ready to go.”

“I do like the aggressiveness we had as far as being in the box,” Campbell said.

The Warriors’ match against Cerritos College on Thursday, March 7 was canceled due to the ECC Softball Field being unplayable after the rain. The game will take place on Saturday, March 9.

Navarro said for their next game, they plan to reach their goal by “jumping ahead sooner, getting on the ball and attacking in the first inning and scoring first.”

Next Game
El Camino vs Cerritos
@Cerritos College
March 9, noon
More to Discover
More in Sports
Cerritos third baseman Anthony Bassett tags out El Camino shortstop Lucas Bonham as he advances to third base at Warrior Field on Thursday, March 7. The Cerritos College Falcons beat the El Camino College Warriors 8-5 in an extra-innings rally which stopped the Warriors short of a late-game comeback. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)
Falcons break away against the Warriors in extra innings taking a second win against El Camino
El Camino College students and Boxing Club members Thanos Sarreas, right, and Anthony Padilla fight at the Sweet Science Boxing Gym & MMA boxing ring for the Fight Night fundraising event on Saturday, Feb. 24. (Slihm Davis | The Union)
Boxing Club adviser clarifies fundraiser processes
Warriors guard Teena Ponce, left, defends the paint during the teams practice at the ECC Gym Complex on Thursday, Feb. 28. This was Ponces last year at El Camino College. She made the 2022-23 All SCC team the previous year. (Tommy Kallman | The Union)
Lack of players shuts down Women's Basketball season
Mt. San Antonio College Mounties Thomas Folsom and Tyler Perez play against El Camino College Warriors Alejandro Blanco and Shubham Waldiya in a tennis doubles match at the ECC Tennis Courts on Thursday, Feb. 29. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
Mt. San Antonio men’s tennis overwhelms El Camino in conference win
El Camino College students and Boxing Club members Imani Taitt-Gibbs, left, and Luchia Garvey spar at the Sweet Science Boxing Gym & MMA boxing ring for the Fight Night fundraising event on Saturday, Feb. 24. (Clarence Davis | The Union)
El Camino's Boxing Club fighters spar for fundraiser; amount raised not disclosed by organizers
El Camino College Womens Softball team poses after clinching a dominant shutout victory against East Los Angeles Huskies, extending the Warriors winning streak to three games and boosting their season record to 9-4 in its 8-0 win at the ECC Softball Field on Tuesday, Feb. 27. (Clarence Davis | The Union)
El Camino softball shuts out East Los Angeles in explosive 1st and 6th inning
More in Softball
El Camino College softball player Mina Nakawake running to first base following a hit against San Diego Mesa College at ECC Softball Field on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Nakawake was one of four softball players from last years team to be selected to the Academic All-State Team. Mari Inagaki/The Union
Softball players named to Academic All-State Team
Warriors softball infielder Sidra Montoya swinging at a pitch during El Caminos Game 2 matchup against San Diego Mesa on Saturday, May 4, at El Camino College. The Olympians took the early lead but El Camino jumped ahead with two fifth inning runs. Photo credit: Mari Inagaki
Warriors softball sweeps San Diego Mesa, move on to Super Regionals
A collection of dogs scattered around the outside fence of El Caminos softball field on Saturday, March 23. Photo credit: Anna Podshivalova
Dogs arrive on-campus for Warriors softball's 'Bark in the Park'
4 photos from Warriors softball versus Cypress
The ECC Warriors played Cerritos College on Tuesday, March 6. Photo credit: Mari Inagaki
Softball team secures win against Cerritos
Diamond Lewis slides easily into 3rd base as Long Beach 3rd basement tries to hold onto the softball on Tuesday, Feb. 27. Photo credit: David Gonzalez
Warriors win in away game at Long Beach City College

El Camino College The Union

The student news site of El Camino College
© 2024 All Rights Reserved • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in