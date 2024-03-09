El Camino’s Softball team erupts in the 3rd inning against L.A. Harbor, ends losing streak

The El Camino College Softball team broke its losing streak of two games in a 10-2 home-game win against Los Angeles Harbor College on Friday, March 8.

“You got this Maddie; I know you can.”

The El Camino Warriors cheered on their pitcher Madilyn Radeke during the second inning when the L.A. Harbor Seahawks took an early lead, putting pressure on Radeke.

In the top of the second, Seahawks outfielder Alexis Mena scored off a fielding error, scoring from second. It was followed by infielder Vanessa Carranza scoring on a single from Ava Farias.

Warriors coach Jessica Rapoza gathered the players during the top of the third inning after Carranza advanced to first.

“[Rapoza] told us that we had to put up runs to keep the pressure off the pitcher, which was [Radeke],” Warriors first baseman Emily Esparza, 20, said.

“This is super tight for us,” Rapoza said to one of the umpires while walking back to the Warriors’ bench.

As the game restarted, the Warriors gained momentum in the bottom of the third inning with outfielder Caitlin Michaels advancing to third base.

Despite Michaels’ flying start, Cheyenne Navarro continued to foul balls off and the tension between the teams increased as she got into a full-count.

Navarro broke the tension with her triple, earning an RBI, which filled the ECC Softball Field with the Warriors’ and the audience’s cheers of joy.

Following Navarro’s play, infielder Emma Garcia singled up the middle, bringing Navarro to home base.

The Warriors earned four more RBIs afterward and their hitters took a round in the inning.

Though Seahawks third baseman Evelyn Iniquez’s pass to first base prevented Michaels’ single, Navarro further increased the Warriors’ momentum by earning two RBIs and scoring 8-0.

Seahawks hitter Carrera Dilliard led the team with her single heating up the top of the fourth inning, but couldn’t start momentum as the next three out of four batters got out.

The Warriors stole second base and hit two singles and one double in the bottom of the fourth, adding two runs to their lead.

The game against L.A. Harbor ended in the top of the fifth inning when the Warriors’ smooth passing play among their shortstop Navarro, second baseman Lilly Lewis and first baseman Ashley Salas successfully prevented Seahawks sophomore Mena’s single.

Warriors assistant coach Karla Calderon said securing a win after their losing streak was “a good refresher.”

“I thought the energy was really good,” Calderon said. “After a few innings, we did a really good job of backing up our pitcher [Radeke], putting up a lot of runs to give her some cushion.”

Sociology major Radeke, 19, said the match was “tough,” while seeing the players hitting around was nice.

“Seeing, being there to support me and getting those runs into me, it’s easier for me to pitch without being so stressed about what the other team was doing,” Radeke said.

Navarro, 18, agreed with Radeke about how tough the match was for the Warriors and said she was “nervous” when L.A. Harbor took an early lead.

L.A. Harbor coach Shawnae Campbell liked the team’s momentum at the beginning of the match as the players “came out hot ready to go.”

“I do like the aggressiveness we had as far as being in the box,” Campbell said.

The Warriors’ match against Cerritos College on Thursday, March 7 was canceled due to the ECC Softball Field being unplayable after the rain. The game will take place on Saturday, March 9.

Navarro said for their next game, they plan to reach their goal by “jumping ahead sooner, getting on the ball and attacking in the first inning and scoring first.”