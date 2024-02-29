El Camino softball shuts out East Los Angeles in explosive 1st and 6th inning

El Camino Women’s Softball team increased their winning streak to two games after a home game against East Los Angeles College on Feb. 27.

The Warriors kicked the game against the Huskies with a strong first inning that helped them secure an 8-0 win.

After the Huskies couldn’t capitalize with a runner on third to start the first with the Warriors’ starting pitcher Gabriela Ortega on the mound, the team hit five runs in the first inning.

The Warriors’ hitters, beginning with Cheyenne Navarro, led off with a triple, followed by another triple from Malia Martin and doubles from Cerise Cervantes and Julianna Vasquez in the bottom of the first, bringing the score up to 5-0.

The Huskies began with starting pitcher Alexis Romo before she was relieved by Sophia Priebe in the second inning.

“We all trusted each other,” Priebe said. “I told [Romo] right before the game that I had her back if anything happened.”

In the next four innings, the Warriors held their lead steady against the Huskies in a stalemate that saw at most two hits and no runs.

“I thought the first inning was tough,” East L. A. coach Erika Blanco said. “Our starting pitcher came out a little flat, and El Camino capitalized on that score.”

Blanco said after they switched pitchers and settled in, they kept the Warriors to no runs. “But we left 11 runners in scoring positions and didn’t score one, so that’s tough. It’s a tough way to win when you can’t score 11.”

During the fifth inning, a double to left center hit by Huskies player Nathaly Ochoa caused El Camino infielder Anahi Pintado and shortstop Navarro to hit the ground and dive into each other.

“There was just a little bit of a miscommunication,” El Camino coach Jessica Rapoza said, “but they didn’t get hurt, so that was good.”

The collision with Pintado did not dampen Navarro’s spirits or hinder her ability to play a good game.

“I’ve been putting in a lot of work and I love it,” Navarro said, “It just makes me feel good that it’s paying off.”

After two hits and no runs during the top of the 6th inning, El Camino pulled away during the bottom of the 6th.

Emma Garcia singled to right field, resulting in an RBI scoring Navarro.

Then Emily Esparza singled up the middle, earning an RBI and scoring Malia Martin the advantage to make it to home plate.

Finally, Alyssa Tavera took to the plate with a game-winning base hit that clinched the Warriors’ win, clearing the way for Caitlin Michaels to score.

“I was just trying to do whatever I could to help my team,” Tavera said. “I’ve been, personally, in like a little rut so that was just big for me to come out here and do that.”

The win extends El Camino’s winning streak to two games following their Feb. 24 rescheduled game against Chaffey College, which saw the Warriors win 7-4. The game was scheduled for Feb. 2, but was postponed due to bad weather.

The Warriors improve their record to 9-4.

“I’m very hopeful,” Rapoza said after the game. “I feel like we have areas where we can improve. But if we can get better at those things, then I feel like we’re going to be really competitive when it comes to playoff time, like we will be one of the contenders.”