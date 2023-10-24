The student news site of El Camino College

The ups of downs of El Camino women’s water polo season

By Johan Van WierOctober 24, 2023
The El Camino College women’s water team practices for future matches in the Pool Classroom Building on Monday, Oct. 23. (Renzo Arnazzi | The Union)

El Camino’s women’s water polo team has flipped its season around after beginning the season on a slump with consecutive losses.

The team started the season with a 1-6 record but has leveled out to a 6-11 record.

The Warriors started their season competing in the LA Valley Tournament on Sept. 9.

Sept. 9, LA Valley Tournament

Chaffey College 16, El Camino College 12

LA Valley College 20, El Camino College 6

The Warriors won their Sept. 13 home opener 12-8 after having a dominating control of the game against Pasadena City College.

Following the home opener, the Warriors started a losing streak of five games from Sept. 15 to Sept. 27.

The El Camino College women's water team practices for future matches in the Pool Classroom Building on Monday, Oct. 23. (Renzo Arnazzi | The Union)

Sept. 15, Miramar College Mini Tournament

Southwestern College 11, El Camino College 10

San Diego Miramar College 20, El Camino College 4

Sept. 16, Southwestern Mini Tournament

Palomar College 11, El Camino College 8

Grossmont College 16, El Camino College 6

Sept. 27, at home

East Los Angeles College 12, El Camino College 5

The Warriors went on another streak from Oct. 4 to Oct. 11, winning four games to start the month.

The Warriors cruised by Cerritos on Oct. 4 in a game they took over by halftime. They started the game 7-2, with major help from freshman Yani Camarador who provided six goals and three assists.

Oct. 4, at Cerritos College

El Camino College 13, Cerritos College 6

The next game was led by sophomore Jackie Calhoun’s six goals as they took down the hosts for the start of their Crafton Hills Mini Tournament on Oct. 6.

For the team’s third win in a row, the Warriors continued their dominance with a sweep of the Mini Tournament versus Santa Monica. Camarador led the offense with a career-high eight goals scored in the game.

Oct. 6, Crafton Hills Mini Tournament

El Camino College 12, Crafton College 6

El Camino College 16, Santa Monica College 7

El Camino beat Chaffey on Oct. 11 and lost to Long Beach Community College on Oct. 18.

Oct. 11, at home

El Camino College 10, Chaffey College 7

During their four-game winning streak from Oct. 4 to Oct. 11, Calhoun won the 3CWPCA Week Four Player of the Week on Oct. 12. During the win streak week, Calhoun scored 12 goals and led the team with eight assists and 14 steals with three field blocks.

The Warriors swept its games for the week with the help of Calhoun on the offensive, and with the defensive side giving the optimism they needed after a slow start on wins for the season.

The El Camino College women's water team practices for future matches in the Pool Classroom Building on Monday, Oct. 23. (Renzo Arnazzi | The Union)

Oct. 18, at Long Beach

Long Beach Community College 13, El Camino College 5

After these two games, the Warriors defeated Santa Monica College and lost to Mt. San Antonio in the Ed “Tuna” Gorodetsky Mini Tournament on Oct. 20.

Oct. 20, Ed “Tuna” Gorodetsky Mini Tournament

El Camino College 13, Santa Monica College 5

Mt. San Antonio College 15, El Camino College 9

The Warriors currently have a 5-4 record in October after its games against San Diego Mesa College and Southwestern College ended in losses.

Oct. 21, LBCC Mini and Battle at the Beach

San Diego Mesa College 18, El Camino College 5

Southwestern College 9, El Camino College 7

The Warriors’ last regular season game is on Wednesday, Oct. 25 versus Mt. San Antonio College where the team will look to end the season strong before the upcoming championship tournaments.

Starting on Nov. 2, the Warriors will compete in the South Coast Conference Championships.

The game locations, schedules and opponents are yet to be decided as the regular season comes to an end and records are finalized at the end of the week.
