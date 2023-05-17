Fight Night: Season one

El Camino College’s boxing club will be hosting a fight night fundraiser in collaboration with Sweet Science Boxing Gym in Hawthorne on Saturday, May, 20.

Participants from El Camino will demonstrate abilities developed in training. The event will feature seven fights, with all proceeds benefiting the boxing club.

The event costs $15 per person and begins at 6 p.m.

The event is currently only for El Camino members of the club, but the goal is to build a large enough following to compete against other colleges.

Lettington Brown, a club member fighting at the event, wants to demonstrate that the group is official and not just a hobby for members.

“It is starting as an [El Camino]-only thing, but we want a boxing team to go against other colleges, and this is laying the groundwork for that,” Brown said.

Brown hopes that enough attention is drawn to the event so that the boxing club may have a training facility and better equipment in the future.