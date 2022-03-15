El Camino relay squads place multiple top five performances at LBCC Viking Invitational

Xerxes Reamer completes a baton pass to Jaylen Allen in the men’s 4×100 relay, at the LBCC Viking Invitational in Long Beach on Friday, March 11. El Camino ‘A’ squad, consisting of Reamer, Allen, Matthew Irvine, and Kyvontei Campbell, ran a time of 42.58, placing 2nd overall. The Warriors will be at the RCC Open on March 18 at Riverside City College. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)

The Warriors’ Track and Field division traveled to Long Beach City College to participate in the LBCC Viking Invitational on Friday, March 11.

Running events for the Warriors started after 1 p.m., beginning with the men’s 4×100 relay teams.

El Camino’s ‘A’ squad for the 4×100 featured Xerxes Reamer, Jaylen Allen, Mathew Irvine, and Kyvontei Campbell, running a time of 42.58 in the first heat. The second heat included the Warriors’ ‘B’ squad of Elyh Fennell, Stephen Bradford, Nathaniel Smith, and Nick Laufenberg, running 44.18.

The relay of the quartet of Reamer, Allen, Irvine, and Campbell placed second overall for the men’s event, while the ‘B’ squad took seventh overall.

After the men’s 4×100 relay was the women’s 1500m run, featuring Rania Gomaa, who ran 5:39.40, her best time for the event so far this season. Gomaa placed third overall.

In addition to running the 1500m, Gomaa posted a time of 2:42.66 in the 800m run, winning her heat and the overall event. Finishing behind Gomaa in the 800m was Sierra Stokes, running 2:42.71.

The men’s 1500m followed after, with James Neely representing El Camino in the first heat. Neely ran 4:28.57, placing fourth in his heat, and fourth overall.

In the men’s 110m hurdles, Dominic Britton, who is currently ranked third in California with a season-best of 14.78, ran 14.94, taking first place overall.

Closing out the day, the men’s 4x400m relay ‘A’ squad of Allen, Neely, Alexander Claessens, and Irvine on the anchor leg. The squad would finish first, with a time of 3:25.65.

The Warriors’ next completion will take place at the River City College Open in Riverside on Friday, March 18.

Editor’s Note: Added proper byline on March 16, 2022 at 9:37 a.m.