NCAA expected to allow athletes to earn compensation off their likeness beginning in 2021-2022

El Camino College baseball pitcher Julian Aguiar throws the last warmup pitch before his start against Los Angeles Harbor College on Thursday, March 5 at Warrior Field. This rule change will make student-athletes currently at community colleges eligible to be compensated at an university within the NCAA if they decide to transfer. Kealoha Noguchi/The Union

The Board of Governors supported the latest rule changes that would allow student-athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness (NIL) starting in the 2021-2022 academic year, the NCAA announced on Wednesday, April 29.

Student-athletes would be able to earn compensation for social media, self-started businesses and personal appearances but at no point should the university pay students for the NIL, the board said.

However, student-athletes would be permitted to identify themselves by sport and school but the use of logos, trademarks or other university involvement would not be allowed.

The board would require guidelines that universities and student-athletes must follow, including the regulation of agents and advisors for student-athletes.

Additionally, there will be no use of NIL for activities that would be considered to be pay-for-play to student-athletes from the endorser.

There will be no school or conference involvement and the university will not be able to use the NIL of student-athletes for additional recruiting.

Any changes made by the three divisions must coincide with the following principles and guidelines: