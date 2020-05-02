NCAA expected to allow athletes to earn compensation off their likeness beginning in 2021-2022
The Board of Governors supported the latest rule changes that would allow student-athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness (NIL) starting in the 2021-2022 academic year, the NCAA announced on Wednesday, April 29.
Student-athletes would be able to earn compensation for social media, self-started businesses and personal appearances but at no point should the university pay students for the NIL, the board said.
However, student-athletes would be permitted to identify themselves by sport and school but the use of logos, trademarks or other university involvement would not be allowed.
The board would require guidelines that universities and student-athletes must follow, including the regulation of agents and advisors for student-athletes.
Additionally, there will be no use of NIL for activities that would be considered to be pay-for-play to student-athletes from the endorser.
There will be no school or conference involvement and the university will not be able to use the NIL of student-athletes for additional recruiting.
Any changes made by the three divisions must coincide with the following principles and guidelines:
- Ensuring student-athletes are treated similarly to nonathlete students unless a compelling reason exists to differentiate.
- Maintaining the priorities of education and the collegiate experience to provide opportunities for student-athlete success.
- Ensuring rules are transparent, focused and enforceable, and facilitating fair and balanced competition.
- Making clear the distinction between collegiate and professional opportunities.
- Making clear that compensation for athletics performance or participation is impermissible.
- Reaffirming that student-athletes are students first and not employees of the university.
- Enhancing principles of diversity, inclusion and gender equity.
- Protecting the recruiting environment and prohibiting inducements to select, remain at, or transfer to a specific institution.
