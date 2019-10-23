ECC women’s volleyball team atop conference standings

El Camino College outside hitter Mikayla Clark prepares to serve the ball during the second set of the match against Mt. San Antonio College on Wednesday, Oct. 2 in ECC's South Gym. The women's volleyball team has won nine matches in a row. Jaime Solis/The Union

The El Camino College women’s volleyball team are atop the South Coast Conference with six matches remaining on the season after winning 11 of their last 12 matches.

“I think we are doing a good job hitting our stride and we gotten better throughout the season,” coach Liz Hazell said. “Everyone is contributing, we are not the biggest team size wise so we need all of our hitters to contribute into kills and our passing game to be on.”

The Warriors (13-4, 8-0 in conference) host Cerritos College (1-14, 1-7 in conference) in the ECC South Gym on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. ECC will then have two home games remaining.

Rio Hondo College (10-7, 4-4 in conference) visits ECC on Wednesday, Oct. 30 and Long Beach City College (12-6, 7-1 in conference) Friday, Nov. 8, the Warriors’ last game of the season.

With goals of winning conference and making playoffs in the beginning of the season, the team has high aspirations for the rest of the season, Hazell said.

“[Now] we want to do well playoffs, [there’s] two regional rounds before you make it too state championship so our goal is to do well in playoffs,” Hazell said.