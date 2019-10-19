Late goal salvages draw for ECC men’s soccer team against Rio Hondo College

El Camino College midfielder Matthew Villongco makes a pass during a match against Cerritos College Friday, Oct.11, at the PE and Athletics Field. Villongco has one assist on the year for the Warriors. Viridiana Flores/ The Union

El Camino College midfielder Matthew Villongco makes a pass during a match against Cerritos College Friday, Oct.11, at the PE and Athletics Field. Villongco has one assist on the year for the Warriors. Viridiana Flores/ The Union

El Camino College midfielder Matthew Villongco makes a pass during a match against Cerritos College Friday, Oct.11, at the PE and Athletics Field. Villongco has one assist on the year for the Warriors. Viridiana Flores/ The Union

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Down 2-1 in the 88th minute, El Camino College men’s soccer team midfielder Jorge Alvarenga managed to head the ball to forward Larry Lopez whose shot deflected off the Rio Hondo College defender.

As the ball bounced back to Lopez, he reached back and struck it into the far corner able to tie the game at two goals apiece.

“It was kind of intense [getting the goal]. I was happy. I wanted the win,” Lopez said. “Obviously we didn’t get it but I’m happy [we at least] got one point.”

The ECC Warriors (8-1-3, 1-1-2) tied the Rio Hondo College Roadrunners (5-5-4, 1-0-2) Friday, Oct. 18, at home with a late goal in a physical matchup that resulted in 34 fouls and seven yellow cards.

Warriors freshman forward Kalyl Silva opened up the scoring in 52nd minute with a shot just underneath the cross bar following a pass from forward Cristo Deras.

A minute later Silva had the opportunity to put the Warriors up by two after being set up once more by Deras but missed.

The Roadrunners responded with back to back goals in the 74th and 75th minute of the game, however, Lopez’s late goal was enough to salvage one point at home.

“I think overall our playing was good. We had a couple of mistakes defensively, in our defensive path, and we got punished for it,” Warriors head coach Michael Jacobson said. “I appreciate our guys fighting to get the tie and it was a good tie.”

Rio Hondo College head coach Orlando Brenes said he thought that it was a fair game but was disappointed that they missed a chance to achieve the winning goal.

“I have to commend El Camino for playing a good game and I think they would commend us for coming back,” Brenes said. “It was a seesaw battle. I hope we learn from this and hope we can continue to improve.”

Jacobson said that the teams needs to score more goals during the running play as they’ve been divided between the latter and set pieces.

We’ve had plenty of chances,” he added.

Next Game:

Who: El Camino College Warriors at East Los Angeles College Huskies

When: Friday, Oct. 25, at 6 p.m.

Where: Weingart Stadium

Address: 1301 Avenida Cesar Chavez, Monterey Park, CA 91754

For a map of the East Los Angeles College campus, click here.