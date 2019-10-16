ECC women’s soccer team draws in final non-conference game

El Camino College forward Melisia Medina keeps possession of the ball during their game against College of the Desert on Oct. 15. Medina has three goals for the Warriors this season. Jaime Solis/The Union

The El Camino College women’s soccer team narrowly avoided its fourth straight loss after tying College of the Desert with a late-game free kick on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the ECC PE and Athletics Field.

Following a 1-0 loss to Long Beach City College Friday, Oct. 11, ECC Warriors’ assistant coach Darin Dunn said the team needed to focus on pushing the ball forward and scoring, so they changed the formation.

“We changed our formation to a 3-5-2 from a 4-5-1,” Warriors’ defender Sophia Ceman said. “It allowed us more chances to attack and be creative with our strategies.”

Desert College (4-6-2) opened up the scoring with an 11th minute goal from Roadrunner midfielder Isabel Alvarez, her fourth on the year.

But the Warriors (2-7-4) responded with a 32nd minute goal from midfielder Jennifer Villarruel.

The Warriors and Roadrunners went back and fourth as the second-half came to a close, with both teams tied after scoring in quick succession.

“We have a good team but just haven’t found the right formation,” Chris Medina, father of Warriors players Melisia and Carolyn Medina, said. “But I think it’s working a little better today.”

The Roadrunners took the lead early in the second half but a 90th minute set-piece goal by ECC midfielder Ashley Herm, her second of the day, was enough for the Warriors to get a positive result.

“I was so excited and happy,” Herm said. “We were fighting so hard, it was a very physical game.”

The Warriors will play their first South Coast Conference game Friday, Oct. 18 against East Los Angeles College, on the ECC PE and Athletics Field, located next to Murdock Stadium at 2 p.m.

Next Game:

Who: El Camino College Warriors vs East Los Angeles College Huskies

When: Friday, Oct. 18, at 2 p.m.

Where: PE and Athletics Field, located next to Murdock Stadium.

Address: 16007 Crenshaw Blvd, Torrance, CA 90506

For a map of the El Camino College campus, click here.