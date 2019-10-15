ECC men’s soccer team drops in national ranking

El Camino College defender Jordan Lopez-Perez clears the ball away from his penalty area during a match against Cerritos College at the PE and Athletics Field on Friday, Oct.11. Cerritos scored three goals to start the first half of the game. Viridiana Flores/ The Union

The El Camino College men’s soccer team dropped five spots in the week 7 community college Division-III national rankings ahead of its South Coast Conference matchup against Long Beach City College Tuesday, Oct. 15.

“For us it’s not gonna be a big deal,” ECC Warriors head coach Michael Jacobson said. “I don’t think [the players] have any feelings towards it.”

Following a 4-1 loss against Cerritos College at home last week, the Warriors (8-1-1, 1-1), who were previously undefeated and the No. 7 in the nation, dropped to the No. 12 spot, according to the United Soccer Coaches National Junior College Athletic Association.

“It’s important to get a good response back after losing,” Jacobson said. “In terms of how I do things, we are pretty consistent at what we do; the more players can get accustomed to what we do and get in a good routine the better.”

The Warriors, who are off to their best start in several years, will play tonight at Long Beach City College’s Veterans Memorial Stadium, at 7:30 p.m.

That game will be followed up by a home game against Rio Hondo College Friday, Oct. 18, at 4 p.m.

Today’s Game:

Who: El Camino College Warriors at Long Beach City College

When: Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Veterans Memorial Stadium

Address: 5000 E. Lew Davis St., Long Beach, CA 90808

For a map of the Long Beach City College Liberal Arts Campus, click here.





Next Game:

Who: El Camino College Warriors vs Rio Hondo Roadrunners

When: Friday, Oct. 18, at 4 p.m.

Where: PE and Athletics Field, located next to Murdock Stadium.

Address: 16007 Crenshaw Blvd, Torrance, CA 90506

For a map of the El Camino College campus, click here.



