ECC men’s soccer team drops in national ranking
The El Camino College men’s soccer team dropped five spots in the week 7 community college Division-III national rankings ahead of its South Coast Conference matchup against Long Beach City College Tuesday, Oct. 15.
“For us it’s not gonna be a big deal,” ECC Warriors head coach Michael Jacobson said. “I don’t think [the players] have any feelings towards it.”
Following a 4-1 loss against Cerritos College at home last week, the Warriors (8-1-1, 1-1), who were previously undefeated and the No. 7 in the nation, dropped to the No. 12 spot, according to the United Soccer Coaches National Junior College Athletic Association.
“It’s important to get a good response back after losing,” Jacobson said. “In terms of how I do things, we are pretty consistent at what we do; the more players can get accustomed to what we do and get in a good routine the better.”
The Warriors, who are off to their best start in several years, will play tonight at Long Beach City College’s Veterans Memorial Stadium, at 7:30 p.m.
That game will be followed up by a home game against Rio Hondo College Friday, Oct. 18, at 4 p.m.
Today’s Game:
Who: El Camino College Warriors at Long Beach City College
When: Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Veterans Memorial Stadium
Address: 5000 E. Lew Davis St., Long Beach, CA 90808
For a map of the Long Beach City College Liberal Arts Campus, click here.
Next Game:
Who: El Camino College Warriors vs Rio Hondo Roadrunners
When: Friday, Oct. 18, at 4 p.m.
Where: PE and Athletics Field, located next to Murdock Stadium.
Address: 16007 Crenshaw Blvd, Torrance, CA 90506
For a map of the El Camino College campus, click here.
