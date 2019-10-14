Long Beach City College midfielder Yesenia Hernandez runs toward El Camino College goalkeeper Kelly Gallagher after an attempt at a goal that hits the upper right side goal post during the second half of the match Thursday, Oct 11, at the PE and Athletics Field. ECC lost 1-0 to LBCC and only had one shot on goal throughout the entire match. Rosemary Montalvo/The Union

ECC women’s soccer team to play College of the Desert following shutout loss

Saving shot after shot with her padded black and green gloves, El Camino College women’s soccer team goalkeeper Kelly Gallagher was determined to keep her side in the game.

However in the second half, Long Beach City College’s leading-goalscorer Allison Rose Veloz followed up a deflected shot in the Warriors’ penalty-box with a rocket into the top of the net, her 10th goal of the season and only goal of the game.

“I don’t even know what to say,” ECC sophomore defender Liliana Chavez said. “We had a rough start but throughout the game there were little mistakes that could’ve been avoided.”

Following the 1-0 defeat against Long Beach City College, the Warriors will play College of the Desert in their final non-conference game of the season Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the PE and Athletics Field.

“I’m pretty nervous, I’m always nervous before the game,” Chavez, who played 38 minutes in the loss against LBCC, said. “I’ll just have to see how I play tomorrow.”

Next Game:

Who: El Camino College Warriors vs College of the Desert Roadrunners

When: Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 3 p.m.

Where: PE and Athletics Field, located next to Murdock Stadium

Address: 16007 Crenshaw Boulevard, Torrance, CA 90506

For a map of the El Camino College Campus, click here.