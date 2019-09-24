Men’s soccer team face ‘toughest test’ against Chaffey College Panthers
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Only one team will leave El Camino College with their win streak intact as the Warriors men’s soccer team kick-off against Chaffey College Panthers Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 4 p.m.
“This will be, hands down, the toughest test this group has faced up until now,” Warriors men’s soccer head coach Michael Jacobson said.
The Panthers (6-1-1) head into the match with a five-game win streak. The Warriors (5-0-1), ranked No. 11 in the country, are on a four-game win streak.
“If we don’t get a positive result it doesn’t end the season,” Jacobson said. “But if we do get a result…this really kicks us forward in terms of our group and in terms of our team goal to making the state tournament. This really gets us a step forward in all our team goals.”
Devyn Smith is a journalism major, senior staff writer and former sports editor at The Union. He enjoys covering and taking photos of sporting events,...