Men’s soccer team face ‘toughest test’ against Chaffey College Panthers

Only one team will leave El Camino College with their win streak intact as the Warriors men’s soccer team kick-off against Chaffey College Panthers Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 4 p.m.

“This will be, hands down, the toughest test this group has faced up until now,” Warriors men’s soccer head coach Michael Jacobson said.

The Panthers (6-1-1) head into the match with a five-game win streak. The Warriors (5-0-1), ranked No. 11 in the country, are on a four-game win streak.

“If we don’t get a positive result it doesn’t end the season,” Jacobson said. “But if we do get a result…this really kicks us forward in terms of our group and in terms of our team goal to making the state tournament. This really gets us a step forward in all our team goals.”