Larry Lopez named first ECC Student-Athlete of the week for 2019-2020 season

Freshman forward Larry Lopez has been an offensive force for the El Camino Warriors men’s soccer team and has been crowned student-athlete of the week by the El Camino College Athletic department.

His one goal and two assists against Citrus College in the Warriors’ 5-0 season opening victory has helped EC get off to its best start (2-0-1) since 2014.

Lopez was subbed into the game in the tenth minute and made his presence known immediately. He finished off a cross from outside the goal box with a bicycle kick into the back of the net in the 31st minute.

“I had my hand up calling for the cross,” Lopez said. “I stopped the ball with my chest and I just saw it in the air so I tried my luck. I was actually surprised it went in because I felt like I kicked it too soft, but all my teammates started celebrating and I looked back and saw the ball in the net.”

Lopez plans to continue playing soccer after leaving EC and hopes to be recruited. For now, his focus is to help the team continue its winning start to the season.