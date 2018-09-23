Warriors sink the Pirates

Momentum from the first win of the season kept on building for the El Camino football team as the Warriors defeated the Orange Coast College Pirates on Saturday night, 42-24.

Despite turning the ball over three times, committing 14 penalties, and losing the time of possession battle by almost 22 minutes, El Camino (2-2) got its first road win of the season.

“We’re starting to build some momentum, starting to know what it’s like to win some football games,” ECC head coach Gifford Lindheim said. “Obviously we’re not executing as well as we would like to, and the penalties have to come way down.”

For the fourth game in a row, El Camino found itself trailing in the first quarter after Orange Coast started the games scoring with a 31-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Pete Mitchell to wide receiver Dylan Laurent.

It didn’t take long for El Camino to respond though, as Trevon Clark immediately caught a 67-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Aaron Thomas to tie the game at 7-7.

After a couple of stalled drives by the Warriors offense, it was quarterback Grant Ferrauilo’s chance to run the offense. The freshman quarterback would take the reigns and not relinquish them.

“We had planned on playing Grant the first drive of the second quarter anyways,” Lindheim said. “Grant seemed sharper tonight, so we rolled with him.”

After a 1-yard touchdown run by Pirates running back Nathan West gave Orange Coast a 14-7 lead, it was Ferrauilo’s turn to connect with Clark, this time for 51-yards to tie the score at 14.

“I feel like I can beat anybody in man coverage,” Clark said.

The warriors would use another skill of Clark’s on the next drive. One that El Camino fans might not have known he had, an arm. The sophomore wideout and national recruit connected with freshman tight end Kameron Spencer on a 20-yard trick play.

“We went through it a lot in practice,” Clark said. “So, I was definitely ready for it. The coach called it, and it worked out.”

El Camino would add a 29-yard interception returned for a touchdown by sophomore defensive back Isaiah Lemos to take the lead, 28-14, and never look back.

Orange Coast would manage a touchdown run by freshman fullback Shaun Javier-Rhodes and a Max Casper 41-yard field goal in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to keep up with the Warriors.

The Warriors kept their offensive pace from the first half, but spread the ball to the other receivers on the team because of the attention being paid to Clark. Gabriel Bermudez and Kishawn Berry each added a touchdown pass from Ferrauilo to give the quarterback three on the day to go along with 168-yards passing.

The ECC offense couldn’t have done it without a defense that was consistently giving them a short field to work with. As a whole, the Warriors defense sacked the Pirates a whopping 12 times.

“We were knocking them back the whole game,” sophomore linebacker Jaymin Austin said. “It’s always big to get your first win away from home.”

The Warriors will head back home to Murdock Stadium to face the Moorpark College Raiders on Saturday, Sept. 29. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.