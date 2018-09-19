The student news site of El Camino College

Filed under Sports, Top Stories, Soccer, Fall Sports

ECC women’s soccer team scores first win of the season

By Jack KanSeptember 19, 2018

El Camino vs San Diego Miramar on Sep 12, 2018. Photo credit: Mari Inagaki

ECC forward Robin Riggs (4) dribbles away from two defenders shadowing her at the ECC vs. San Diego Miramar home soccer game on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. ECC won the game 2-1. Photo credit: Jack Kan

The ECC women’s soccer team has officially started its turnaround. After three initial losses, the Warriors got their first win of the season on Wednesday, Sept. 12, against the San Diego Miramar Jets, on home turf.

ECC’s Nalleli Mendoza struck first at the 14th minute, when she pounced on an errant back pass from a Jets defender. This was Mendoza’s fourth goal of the season.

ECC forward Nalleli Mendoza (9) scores the first goal at the ECC vs. San Diego Miramar soccer home game on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. Photo credit: Jack Kan

ECC forward Nalleli Mendoza (9) scores the first goal at the 14th minute of the ECC vs. San Diego Miramar soccer home game on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. Photo credit: Jack Kan

After half-time, ECC forward Robin Riggs scored her first goal of the season when she drilled a shot over the Jets goalie into the upper right corner at the 45th minute.

ECC forward Robin Riggs (4) scores the second goal at the 45th minute of the ECC vs. San Diego Miramar soccer home game on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. Photo credit: Jack Kan

ECC players celebrate their second goal at the the ECC vs. San Diego Miramar home soccer game on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. ECC won the game 2-1. Photo credit: Jack Kan

During this match, Riggs had several other opportunities resulting in shots on frame which were denied.

ECC forward Robin Riggs (4) strikes a shot on goal at the ECC vs. San Diego Miramar home soccer game on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. ECC won the game 2-1. Photo credit: Jack Kan

The Jets then rallied when Miramar’s Tzarina Saenz lofted a shot over ECC goalie Rosy Soriano at the 83rd minute.

Fortunately, the ECC defense was able to hang on, and the Warriors closed out the match with a 2-1 win.

The Warriors’ next home stand is on Friday, Sept. 28, against L.A. Harbor College.

