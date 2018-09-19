ECC women’s soccer team scores first win of the season

The ECC women’s soccer team has officially started its turnaround. After three initial losses, the Warriors got their first win of the season on Wednesday, Sept. 12, against the San Diego Miramar Jets, on home turf.

ECC’s Nalleli Mendoza struck first at the 14th minute, when she pounced on an errant back pass from a Jets defender. This was Mendoza’s fourth goal of the season.

After half-time, ECC forward Robin Riggs scored her first goal of the season when she drilled a shot over the Jets goalie into the upper right corner at the 45th minute.

During this match, Riggs had several other opportunities resulting in shots on frame which were denied.

The Jets then rallied when Miramar’s Tzarina Saenz lofted a shot over ECC goalie Rosy Soriano at the 83rd minute.

Fortunately, the ECC defense was able to hang on, and the Warriors closed out the match with a 2-1 win.

The Warriors’ next home stand is on Friday, Sept. 28, against L.A. Harbor College.