Strong play overall help women’s volleyball team sweep Mt. San Antonio

Mt. San Antonio College had El Camino’s back to the wall in overtime of the third set, the Mounties were one point away from winning their first set and pushing the match to a fourth set.

The Warriors went on a 3-0 run to close out the game and sweep Mt. San Antonio for their seventh victory of the season.

Sophomore outside hitters Aiko Waters and Jaylin Motley led the team with a combined 19 kills as the Warriors dominated all three sets against the Mounties on Friday, Sept. 22 at the South Gym.

“I thought we did pretty good, I don’t think it was our strongest (game),” Waters said. “But we ended with a win.”

EC head coach Liz Hazell was glad her team ended the game quickly and didn’t allow Mt. San Antonio force a fourth set.

“When the other team had game point and we kind of came back and finished it in three (sets),” Hazell said. “It was nice after going five (sets) all of last week. We had three matches in a row where we went five, so that was kind of nice.”

Overall, the Warriors had a good day against the Mounties. Freshmen setters Sarah Dyer and Keily Morimoto combined for 32 assists, which was more than all of Mt. SAC’s assists combined.

Freshman middle blocker Renee Brydon added eight kills in the victory against the Mounties, but still thinks there’s room for improvement for her team.

“I think we did really good in the beginning, we started off strong,” Brydon said. “We kind of fell down to their level and our energy was lost.”

Hazell believes hustle plays are what the Warriors will need to improve on in order to win more points and matches.

“We’ve been working a lot on balance in the court and getting to the spots we need to get to,” Hazell said. “Instead of guessing or kind of getting there, we need to get to our spots and see what’s happening on the court and react quickly, not try to guess.”

Waters believes that as long as her team should stays consistent when they have the lead, they’ll meet victory.

“When we’re up, (we need to) stay up and not back down,” Waters said. “We work hard and I think as soon as we hit the courts on game days we show we work hard and as long as we keep working hard, we got it.”