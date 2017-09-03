The student news site of El Camino College

Women’s volleyball rally to win their home opener against Santa Monica College

By Joseph SankerSeptember 3, 2017

EDITOR’S NOTE SEPT. 6, 2017 11:0 P.M.: Minor spelling errors corrected.

The EC women’s volleyball team (2-0) earned the comeback victory against Santa Monica College (0-1) to win their first home game of the season on Wednesday, August 31 at the South Gym.

EC won the match by a score of 3 to 2. It began well for them after winning the first set by a score of 25-21, but EC faltered after losing the next two sets by a score of 16-25 each.

According to EC head coach, Liz Hazell, rotation adjustments helped the team win the next two sets and the match.

“I feel like we were a little jittery to start,” Hazell said, “but at the end of the day, a win’s a win.”

EC won the fourth set by a score of 29-27 and won the match by securing the last set by a score of 15-7.

Sophomore outside hitter Aiko Waters believes her team was a little bit too excited in the game, but learned to calm down and come together to win.

“(The last point) was a weight off of everybody’s shoulders,” Waters said, “I was tired (and) it was a relief.”

“(Waters) was carrying our offense the whole time,” Hazell said, “she had one error until (late in the game).”

Throughout the game, sophomore outside hitter Jaylin Motley said her teammates support and positivity helped her push through the ups and downs of the game.

“I’m very proud of us coming through,” Motley said, “I think we have a lot more to get better at but we can only go up from here.

The EC women’s volleyball team will continue their regular season on Wednesday, Sept. 6 against Cypress College (2-0). The game will be held at the South Gym at 6 p.m.

