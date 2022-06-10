ECC Warriors defeat Mira Costa College 4-1 and Long Beach City College 3-2

By Naoki Gima|June 10, 2022

ECC+Warriors+defeat+Mira+Costa+College+4-1+and+Long+Beach+City+College+3-2
El Camino College Warriors Women’s Beach Volleyball players Fayth Rascon (left) and Lauren McCarthy give each other double high fives during a match against MiraCosta College at El Camino College in Torrance, Calif, on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Rascon and McCarthy would help the Warriors beat MiraCosta College with a score of 4-1. (Naoki Gima | Union Photo).
El Camino College Warriors Women’s Beach Volleyball player Ginia Goods hits the ball over the net during a game against Long Beach City College at El Camino College in Torrance, Calif, on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Goods and partner Kaila Siu would unfortunately lose two sets but the Warriors pull out the win with a score of 3-2. (Naoki Gima | Union Photo).
El Camino College Warriors Women’s Beach Volleyball players Fayth Rascon (left) and Lauren McCarthy (right) both dive for the ball before it hits the sand during a game against Long Beach City College at El Camino College in Torrance, Calif, on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Rascon and McCarthy won two sets en route to the 3-2 overall victory for the Warriors. (Naoki Gima | Union Photo).
El Camino College Warriors Women’s Beach Volleyball players Makaela Wilson (left) and Nofo Selu (right) share a moment between sets to hype each other up during a game against Long Beach City College at El Camino College in Torrance, Calif, on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Wilson and Sefu would lose their sets but the Warriors overall came out victorious with a overall score of 3-2. (Naoki Gima | Union Photo).
El Camino College Warriors Women’s Beach Volleyball player Leafa Juarez reaches high for the spike during a match against MiraCosta College at El Camino College in Torrance, Calif, on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Juarez, alongside partner Brea Rutledge, would win their sets with scores of 21-18 and 21-13 to help the Warriors win. (Naoki Gima | Union Photo).